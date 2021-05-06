Pooja Hegde excited about her next Bollywood films Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Cirkus

By: Mohnish Singh

Last seen in Bollywood in the blockbuster comic-caper Housefull 4 (2019), Pooja Hedge is psyched up about her two upcoming films in Hindi. While Sajid Nadiadwala’s family entertainer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali features her alongside superstar Salman Khan, Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus has her in an important role alongside Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Both high-profile films have been creating great buzz ever since their official announcement. While Cirkus is set to wrap up soon, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is expected to get off the ground as soon as Covid-19 cases start declining in India.

Talking to an Indian daily, Hegde says that she is really excited to share screen space with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. “I am extremely eager and excited to work with Salman Khan. It is my first film with him, and he is someone I look forward to interacting with on the set,” she says.

She also talks about Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. “It is a fun film that will make people laugh. We had planned to begin it a while ago, but the pandemic affected the shooting schedules. Once things get a little better, we should hopefully be able to start shooting,” she adds.

In addition to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Cirkus, Pooja Hegde has a few interesting projects in Telugu as well. She has already completed the romantic comedy film Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. Then there is Radhe Shyam with Baahubali star Prabhas. Apart from Telugu, the film will also release in several other popular Indian languages.

The actress also essays an important role in superstar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited film Acharya wherein she has been paired opposite Ram Charan. Buzz has it that she has been signed on to star alongside Vijay in an untitled Tamil film.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.