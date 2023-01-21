Pooja Entertainment’s biggest action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan begins filming in Mumbai today

The film brings together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, a combination that will surely be a delight for audiences.

Jackky Bhagnani, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ali Abbas Zafar

By: Mohnish Singh

There has been a lot of buzz around Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming massive action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film brings together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, a combination that will surely be a delight for audiences. Prithviraj Sukumaran joins this spectacle as he brings on board his acting prowess as the powerful antagonist.

The film to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is set up on a massive scale with never-seen-before action sets, a crew from all over the world, specialised technology and equipment.

After months of extensive prep, BMCM kicked off with a big auspicious Mahurat with producers, the entire cast and crew, and well-wishers from the film world who were part of this exciting moment.

Having shared his excitement about the Mahurat shot, the Producer Vashu Bhagnani posted on Instagram, ”

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ film.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

This Pooja Entertainment action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in Dec 2023.