Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Pooja Entertainment’s biggest action-entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan begins filming in Mumbai today

The film brings together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, a combination that will surely be a delight for audiences.

Jackky Bhagnani, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Ali Abbas Zafar

By: Mohnish Singh

There has been a lot of buzz around Pooja Entertainment’s upcoming massive action entertainer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film brings together two of the biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, a combination that will surely be a delight for audiences. Prithviraj Sukumaran joins this spectacle as he brings on board his acting prowess as the powerful antagonist.

The film to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is set up on a massive scale with never-seen-before action sets, a crew from all over the world, specialised technology and equipment.

After months of extensive prep, BMCM kicked off with a big auspicious Mahurat with producers, the entire cast and crew, and well-wishers from the film world who were part of this exciting moment.

Having shared his excitement about the Mahurat shot, the Producer Vashu Bhagnani posted on Instagram, ”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vashu Bhagnani (@vashubhagnani)

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ film.

Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

This Pooja Entertainment action entertainer is set to release in cinemas in Dec 2023.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Protest at press conference of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh
Entertainment
Mob is out of control now: Kashyap on PM Modi asking BJP workers to avoid…
Entertainment
I only wanted to be an action hero: Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan is a gentleman: Vijay Sethupathi on teaming up with SRK in Jawan
Entertainment
Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files to re-release in theatres on this day, find out
Entertainment
Is it Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Tiger Shroff hints at ‘kickstarting biggest film of his…
Entertainment
Intention is to make cinema that’s remembered: Sidharth Malhotra
Entertainment
A story of ‘hope, courage, and standing up against bigotry,’ the trailer of…
Entertainment
Yami Gautam Dhar thanks audience as A Thursday becomes ‘the most watched Hindi…
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt on his cancer diagnosis in 2020: I was alone and suddenly…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s secret to happiness: Keep your lows to yourself
Entertainment
Lot of hard work has been put into making Pathaan: John Abraham
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW