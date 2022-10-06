Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 06, 2022
Police officer who killed Yassar Yaqub claims ‘suspect pointed gun’ at him

Yassar Yaqub, 28, was shot dead in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, on January 2, 2017.

Yassar Yaqub (Photo: Facebook).

By: Pramod Thomas

The West Yorkshire Police officer who killed Yassar Yaqub more than five years ago has claimed that the suspect had pointed a gun at him, an inquest has heard. The officer said that he fired the shot as he had no other alternative.

He added that he shot Yaqub as he feared for his life and the life of colleagues.

Yaqub, 28, father-of-two, was in one of two cars driven by Mohsin Amin and was travelling in convoy on the M62 when four unmarked police vehicles intercepted them in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, on January 2, 2017.

Reports earlier said that the officer leaned out of his car window and fired three shots at Yaqub. Two of the bullets hit him in the chest and caused severe blood loss.

According to the officer, known as V39 to protect his identity, the victim ignored his command to show his hands. Instead, Yaqub crouched down and brought a handgun over the dashboard, he said.

The police intelligence had already warned the officer that Yaqub was a ‘highly active criminal’ and he may have firearms.

“Yaqub leaned down towards a footwell and I would describe the motion as crouching towards the driver. I immediately see a handgun in one of his hands. I then saw the pistol grip of the handgun as that started to level its way up towards my vicinity. I discharged my firearm, fearing for my life and those of my colleagues,” the officer told the inquest.

Officers followed Yaqub and another man, who were threatening Yasser Adalat, as part of Operation Fillview which started in October 2016. The officer said that Officer R ordered him to command a Masts team (Mobile Armed Support to Surveillance Officers) to chase the criminals.

He disclosed to Tom Little KC that he received information about a criminal meeting in the Bradford area and some attendees may have firarms.

According to the officer, he fired thrice after the ‘first shot didn’t stop the threat.’ Later, officers started performing CPR on Yaqub but could not save him.

The inquest into the incident continues.

