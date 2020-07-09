Met Police officer accused of conspiracy to steal cash

A serving Metropolitan Police officer is accused of joining a conspiracy to steal cash being handed between crime gangs.

Kashif Mahmood, 31, from Harlow, Essex appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (8) along with four others. He is charged with conspiracy to acquire criminal property, contrary to the Criminal Law Act 1977.

It was alleged he received £35,000 over a six-month period and travelled to Dubai numerous times with his co-conspirators. He was refused bail and has been suspended from duty.

He was among men in stab-proof jackets who stopped gangs’ cash couriers in their vehicles, the court heard.

The other accused are Ioan Ghergel, 33, of Stratford, east London, and brothers Moshin Khan, 35, and Shazad Khan, 32, of the same address in Ilford and Shabaz Khan, of Barkingside, east London.

Shabaz Khan is also charged with possession of criminal property contrary to the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 and possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

They were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey in August.