Police charge four men over murder of British Sikh in Hounslow

The Met Police seek to bring justice to Nangpal and his grieving family

Simarjeet Singh Nangpal (Photo: Met Police)

By: Pramod Thomas

FOUR men have been charged with the murder of a British Sikh teenager in Hounslow this week, a statement said.

The Metropolitan Police charged Amandeep Singh, 21, Manjit Singh, 27, Ajmeer Singh, 31, and Poran Singh, 71, over the murder of 17-year-old Simarjeet Singh Nangpal.

They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Saturday (18).

The incident occurred in the Hounslow area of London in the early hours of Wednesday (15).

Detectives from the specialist crime unit said they continue to piece together the events leading up to the tragic death of Nangpal and reassured the community of working hard to bring those responsible to justice.

Police were called to reports of a fight in progress at Burket Close, Hounslow, and attended along with the London ambulance service.

Nangpal, a local resident of the Southall area, was found with stab injuries, and “despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

The four suspects in the case were all arrested at the scene. Two were initially taken to the hospital due to injuries they sustained prior to the arrival of the police but have since been discharged and remained in custody.

The British Sikh leaves behind a grieving family, who are currently receiving support from specialist officers. The Met has urged anyone with information to contact them, emphasising the significance of community cooperation in such cases.

Detective Superintendent Figo Forouzan said: “Our thoughts remain with Simarjeet’s family at this extremely difficult time. No family should have to go through what they are experiencing.

“This incident will undoubtedly cause wider concern, and I want to reassure the community that we will do everything in our power to find those responsible.

“In the coming days you will see extra officers out on patrol in your area. Please do speak to them about any concerns you may have.”

If you have information for detectives, please call 101 quoting reference number CAD 63/15Nov. To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.”