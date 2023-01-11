Website Logo
  Wednesday, January 11, 2023
PM Modi congratulates team ‘RRR’ as ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Golden Globe

Last month, the song made it to the 95th Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song announced by the Academy and is in competition with 14 other songs.

Photo credit for PM Modi: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the ‘RRR’ team after the film’s track ‘Naatu Naatu’ made India proud at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards stage.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ bagged the Best Original song trophy for its song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Following the historic win, the PM took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan, and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.”

A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan, and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud.”

Last month, the song made it to the 95th Oscars shortlist for Best Original Song announced by the Academy and is in competition with 14 other songs.

This lyrical composition of ‘Naatu Naatu’ by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this ‘RRR’ mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song was also released in Hindi as ‘Naacho Naacho’, in Tamil as ‘Naattu Koothu’, in Kannada as ‘Halli Naatu’, and in Malayalam as ‘Karinthol’. Its Hindi version was sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Vishal Mishra.

Meanwhile, RRR’s director SS Rajamouli and the film’s lead stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan marked their presence at the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony along with ‘Naatu Naatu’ composer MM Keeravaani.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

