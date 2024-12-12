Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Planning overhaul targets 1.5 million new homes

Keir Starmer said there was no "shying away" from a housing crisis

Planning overhaul targets 1.5 million new homes

Keir Starmer speaks during an Advent reception in Downing Street, London, December 11, 2024. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS.

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 12, 2024
Pramod Thomas
See Full Bio

BRITAIN on Thursday (12) outlined details of an overhaul to its planning system to help boost growth and hit a target of 1.5 million new homes in the next five years, including ordering local authorities to build more houses.

The housebuilding target was one of six measurable "milestones" announced by prime minister Keir Starmer a week ago, as he pledged to revamp a planning system he described as having a "chokehold" on growth.

Even though no government has hit such a target in decades, Starmer on Thursday said there was no "shying away" from a housing crisis which meant the "dream of homeownership feels like a distant reality" to many people.

"Our plan for change will put builders not blockers first, overhaul the broken planning system and put roofs over the heads of working families and drive the growth that will put more money in people's pockets," he said in a statement.

The Local Government Association said planning reform needed to be coupled with "work to tackle workforce challenges, the costs of construction and the financial headroom of local authorities and housing associations," adding that swifter planning decisions didn't guarantee more housebuilding.

The government said there would be new immediate mandatory housing targets, with the least affordable areas needing the most stringent targets.

Local authorities would have 12 weeks to come up with timetables for new housebuilding plans, it said, or else risk intervention from ministers.

Previously developed land, known as "brownfield" sites, would be prioritised for development. Councils must also review boundaries of the green belt - a designation intended to prevent urban sprawl - to meet targets, and look to develop lower quality "grey belt" land.

The government stressed that green belt development would have to ensure development of necessary infrastructure was prioritised.

Councils will be given an additional £100 million ($127.60m) to support their work.

(Reuters)

britainhousing crisiskeir starmernppf

Related News

Naz Shah
News

Asian MPs on assisted dying bill committee

Tamil migrants
News

Tamil migrants brought to UK after years in Chagos camp

sanjay-shah-danish-tax-fraud
Business

Trader Sanjay Shah jailed for fraud

More For You

In 2022, as chair of the Criminal Bar Association, Jo Sidhu led strikes over legal aid rates, which resulted in the suspension of court proceedings in England and Wales. (Photo: Getty Images)
In 2022, as chair of the Criminal Bar Association, Jo Sidhu led strikes over legal aid rates, which resulted in the suspension of court proceedings in England and Wales. (Photo: Getty Images)
In 2022, as chair of the Criminal Bar Association, Jo Sidhu led strikes over legal aid rates, which resulted in the suspension of court proceedings in England and Wales. (Photo: Getty Images)

KC Sidhu found guilty of misconduct over hotel room incident

Navjot “Jo” Sidhu KC, 58, has been found guilty of professional misconduct by a disciplinary tribunal for inviting an aspiring barrister to spend the night in his hotel room during a criminal trial.

The tribunal unanimously ruled that Sidhu’s invitation to the paralegal, who was on work experience with him, was “entirely of a sexual nature and entirely inappropriate in all the circumstances,” The Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Leicestershire Police

According to Leicestershire Police, the two male passengers remain in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. (Photo: X/@leicspolice)

According to Leicestershire Police, the two male passengers remain in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. (Photo: X/@leicspolice)

Indian student dies, four injured in Leicestershire road accident

A 32-YEAR-OLD Indian student has died in a road accident in Leicestershire, with four others hospitalised with serious injuries, according to police.

Chiranjeevi Panguluri, a passenger in the car, died at the scene when the vehicle left the road and came to rest in a ditch. The accident, involving a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, occurred on Tuesday morning as the car travelled from Leicester towards Market Harborough.

Keep ReadingShow less
care workers

New report exposed a system that has pushed vulnerable carers into financial and emotional turmoil. (Photo for representation: iStock)

Carer's allowance penalties trap many in debt: report

HUNDREDS of thousands of unpaid carers have been hammered by harsh penalties for minor rule breaches, a damning national audit has revealed.

The National Audit Office (NAO) report exposed a system that has pushed vulnerable carers into financial and emotional turmoil.

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman alleges sex GP Thomas Plimmer tried to choke her

The woman described feeling scared and worried that he might cut off her airway (Photo for representation: iStock)

Woman alleges sex GP Thomas Plimmer tried to choke her

A woman has come forward alleging that a former GP, struck off for misconduct, attempted to choke her during an intimate encounter without her consent.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she met Thomas Plimmer on a dating app in 2017. On their second date at her home, she claimed he “started squeezing my throat” during sex, despite no prior discussion or agreement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Healthcare workers hold placards as they demonstrate on Westminster Bridge, near to St Thomas' Hospital in London on May 1, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)
Healthcare workers hold placards as they demonstrate on Westminster Bridge, near to St Thomas' Hospital in London on May 1, 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

Teachers, nurses warn of strikes over 2.8 per cent pay rise proposal

TEACHERS and nurses may strike after the government recommended a 2.8 per cent pay rise for public sector workers for the next financial year.

Ministers cautioned that higher pay awards would require cuts in Whitehall budgets.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications