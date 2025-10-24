Skip to content
Pitbull returns to India for I'm Back world tour with shows in Gurugram and Hyderabad

Pitbull will perform hits in Gurugram and Hyderabad this December for his fourth India show.

Pitbull

Pitbull performing for thousands of fans

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 24, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights

  • Pitbull’s coming back to India, first stop Gurugram on 6 December, then Hyderabad on the 8th
  • His fourth big public show in India since 2011
  • Tickets go live at noon on the 25th
  • People still talk about the 2013 track Exotic with Priyanka Chopra
  • Shows are being put together by BookMyShow Live

Pitbull’s heading back to India this December. He hits Gurugram first, 6 December, Hyderabad on the 8th. Seen him live before? Well, get ready. It’s chaos, music, lights, all of it.

Pitbull performing for thousands of fans Getty Images


Why Pitbull’s India shows matter

Pitbull has been performing in India for over a decade. The first time was 2011. In 2017 he showed up at the IPL opening in Kolkata and danced with Shah Rukh Khan. Then a packed show in Mumbai in 2019. And yes, he also played at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in 2024 with Guru Randhawa.

Back in 2013, that track with Priyanka Chopra, Exotic, blew up. That’s when India really noticed him.

- YouTube youtu.be


How to get tickets

Tickets go live at 12 PM on 25 October via BookMyShow. Two shows only, so expect them to sell fast. BookMyShow Live is handling production and promotion. If you’ve been to a Pitbull concert, you know you’re in for high-energy performances, pyrotechnics, and all the hits.


Pitbull on returning to India

“It’s truly an honour to perform back in India, we look forward to bringing the party back,” Pitbull said. “Touring the globe continues to show fans around the world that music is the universal language that unites genres, Daleee!”

He’s clearly excited. You could tell he meant it. The crowd’s energy, the singing along, the dancing, it’s what he lives for.

Pitbull will perform in India this December promising nonstop hits and full-on crowd energyInstagram Story Screengrab/pitbull


Where this fits in his world tour

The India leg is just two stops in a larger tour, but it’s special. Fans haven’t had a proper Pitbull show in years. For many, this is the first time seeing him post-pandemic, post-global tours.

Pitbull Mr Worldwide brings the party back to India for first post-pandemic shows fans have been waiting forGetty Images


December will mark another chapter in Pitbull’s long relationship with India. One thing’s for sure: when he steps on stage, the energy will hit like a wave. And yes, the party will be back.

bookmyshowindialive concertmr worldwidepitbull

