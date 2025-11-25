Pilke Science Museum: Where Finland’s forests come alive through play and discovery

Highlights

Interactive museum in Rovaniemi exploring Finland’s forests and sustainability



Hands-on exhibits for all ages, from driving forestry machines to sawing wood



Shows how forests support culture, economy, biodiversity, and the future



Short film on paper manufacturing and educational games for children



Celebrates Finland as Europe’s most forested country



A playful journey into the world of forests

Pilke Science Museum in Rovaniemi offers a rare blend of education, entertainment, and environmental insight. Designed for visitors of all ages, it opens a window into the role forests play in everyday life and why protecting them is essential for the planet’s future.

Finland is the most heavily forested country in Europe, with 77 per cent, around 26 million hectares, covered in woodland. Nine native tree species grow in Northern Finland, and nearly half of the forests are pine. Pilke helps visitors understand what this means in real terms, from nature to industry, culture to climate.

Exploring forests through hands-on learning

Pilke encourages visitors to learn through experience rather than observation. Children and adults can climb inside a giant forestry tractor harvester and test their skills behind the controls, operate saws to cut wooden logs, and explore interactive games that explain how forests are managed and used.

There are activities for every age group: toys and play spaces for younger children, educational games for students, and even a karaoke corner inside the museum. The exhibits invite guests to engage physically and think critically about forest ecosystems and the products they provide.

A short film explains how paper is manufactured, turning a familiar material into a fascinating industrial and scientific story.

A tribute to sustainable design

Pilke’s architecture itself reflects its purpose. Built largely from wood, the space demonstrates how sustainable materials can be used creatively and responsibly. Its warm, natural interior creates a connection to the forests outside and reinforces the message that renewable resources must be used thoughtfully.

Connecting nature, culture, and innovation

Beyond science and technology, Pilke highlights the cultural significance of forests in Finland. They shape livelihoods, support biodiversity, and inspire innovation in industries ranging from energy and building to textiles and medicine.

The museum encourages visitors to think about how forests influence everyday life and what responsible stewardship can mean for the future.

Pilke Science Museum is not only an educational stop but also a fun and memorable experience that brings the story of forests to life. Whether you are a curious traveller, a family with children, or a science lover, it offers a deeper understanding of nature and our shared responsibility to protect it.