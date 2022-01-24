Website Logo
  • Monday, January 24, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 489,848
Total Cases 39,543,328
Today's Fatalities 439
Today's Cases 3,06,064
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 489,848
Total Cases 39,543,328
Today's Fatalities 439
Today's Cases 3,06,064

News

Pharmacist brothers offer ‘Jabs with Kebabs’ to encourage Covid vaccine uptake

Members of the public queue outside the newly-set up Wembley Stadium vaccination centre to receive their Covid-19 booster shot at a mass vaccination event in London. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Shilpa Sharma

A pair of pharmacist brothers, who also own a popular restaurant in Kent, have started an innovative initiative ‘Jabs with Kebabs’ to encourage their community in England to come forward and take the Covid-19 vaccines.

Rav and Raj Chopra, who own V’s Punjabi Grill, an Indian restaurant in Gravesend, established the walk-in vaccine site after their father, Jagtar Chopra, became unwell with Covid-19 last year.

The duo is among thousands to volunteer for the National Health Service (NHS) vaccine programme.

Talking to the PA news agency, Raj said he was inspired by the experience of his father, who got infected with the virus and has fully recovered since then.

“From a personal point of view, it was very debilitating to see Dad like that,” said Raj Chopra. “It got everyone’s emotions in play.

“To see it hit home so close to our hearts, it was a very tough pill – pardon the pun – to take. However, every cloud has a silver lining and it’s inspired us to really emphasise the job that we do, help the community and help out the fellow citizens in our home town and really try and protect as many people as we can.”

Praising the initiative, Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for the NHS Covid vaccination programme, said: “We continue to see incredible progress in the NHS Covid vaccination programme, with people still coming forward every day for their first dose, their second dose, their booster dose, and I am really proud of all our teams who are still being so creative, trying to make sure that the vaccine reaches the people who really need it.

“One of our fantastic initiatives over the last couple of weeks has been at V’s Punjabi Grill, where brothers who are pharmacists and also run a grill restaurant have set up shot outside of their restaurant, offering food alongside their vaccinations.

“So they’re just trying to be as creative as possible making sure that people get that life-saving protection.”

Last week, prime minister Boris Johnson informed the House of Commons that more than 36 million Covid-19 booster jabs had been delivered, with over 90 percent of over-60s now given a third dose.

Alongside this information, Johnson announced the lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions in England from January 27.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
US university faculty opposes caste inclusion in anti-discriminatory policy
News
India’s Republic Day parade to have 25 tableaux, 16 marching contingents
US
Indian-origin NYPD officer hailed hero for shooting gunman
PAKISTAN
Pakistan YouTuber jailed for justifying lynching
UK
Duo jailed for defrauding elderly victims
PAKISTAN
Pakistan swears in its first woman supreme court judge
News
India’s Omicron wave may intensify in coming weeks, experts say
News
Johnson orders probe into ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim
UK
Luton mum urges people to get Covid jab
UK
Tory MP says she was sacked for her ‘Muslimness’
News
Over 450 people stripped of British citizenship in last 15 years, study reveals
News
Bubble wrap painting featuring Modi sets Guinness record
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
US university faculty opposes caste inclusion in anti-discriminatory policy
Adivi Sesh starrer Major postponed due to pandemic
New-age filmmakers who redefined love with their films
Aparshakti Khurana writes a letter to his daughter on National…
Pharmacist brothers offer ‘Jabs with Kebabs’ to encourage Covid vaccine…
India’s Republic Day parade to have 25 tableaux, 16 marching…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE