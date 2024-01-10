Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 10, 2024
People in India are going to love ‘Lift’: Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Lift is going to be loved by Indian audiences, says Hollywood star Kevin Hart, who believes the Taj Mahal would make for a great location to stage a heist movie.

The actor-comedian, known for films such as Ride Along, Central Intelligence, and the Jumanji film franchise, leads the ensemble cast of the Netflix project, about a bunch of professional thieves. They are hired by an Interpol agent to pull off a heist of USD 500 million in gold from a passenger plane at 40,000 feet.

The 44-year-old actor said “Taj Mahal would be great” when asked whether he had a location in mind if he were to shoot a film in India.

“I think people in India are going to love it. Heist in India… A great location, a possibility,” Hart told PTI.

Ursula Corbero of Money Heist fame, who plays one of the members of Hart’s crew, also named the Taj Mahal as a great location to set a heist movie.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw said she has never been to India but would love to visit the country. The actor essays the role of an Interpol agent who recruits the group for the heist.

“I always wanted to go to India but I’ve never been (there),” she said.

Directed by F Gary Gray and also featuring Vincent D’Onofrio, Billy Magnussen, Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim, and Sam Worthington, “Lift” releases on January 12.

Hart said is not averse to developing the movie into a potential franchise.

“The hope with anything is that it will have continued success. Of course, fans and viewership play a large part in this. We have all the material that’s needed to create that opportunity.

“You want to care about (these) characters and you want to follow up the story and I think there is an easy flow to the story that we kind of put together in this mix. Franchise would be dope if we get there,” he said.

Mbatha-Raw, the star of The Morning Show and Loki, said she had a great time shooting the film in an incredible location.

“We were so lucky to be in Italy with all the international cast. I feel like if we are able to do more it would be amazing. That’s such a cool group of actors to be around,” she said.

Eastern Eye

