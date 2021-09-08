Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 441,411
Total Cases 33,096,718
Today's Fatalities 369
Today's Cases 37,875
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 441,411
Total Cases 33,096,718
Today's Fatalities 369
Today's Cases 37,875

FEATURES

Peaceophobia: How car culture is escapism for young Asians

SAFE SPACE: Sohail Hussain in the play Peaceophobia (Photo credit: Karol Wyszynski)

By: Lauren Codling

A NEW immersive play performed in a Bradford car park will explore the significance of car culture within British Asian communities and how it acts as an escape from racism.

Performed in Oastler Market car park overlooking the city centre, Peaceophobia examines rising Islamophobia from the perspective of three young British Pakistani men from a modified car club.

Co-written by acclaimed playwright Zia Ahmed, the story shows how the men use their love of cars and their faith as a sanctuary from the world around them. Prior to writing the script, Ahmed spent time with the performers to learn about their passion for car culture. He quickly witnessed the extent of the love they have for their vehicles.

“I think a lot of that (love) is to do with the agency, it is their space, and it is something they own,” he told Eastern Eye. “They can put their personality onto it and it’s not something that they need to suppress – they can go as loud or as big as they want.”

The play will be performed in a car park in Bradford

Modifying their vehicles is a creative outlet and can act as a source of escapism, Ahmed added. “There is a lot of joy and pride that comes into maintaining the cars,” he said.

Although the play centres upon the prominent car culture within Bradford’s Asian community, London-based writer Ahmed does not have a huge amount of experience with motors. “I can’t actually drive,” he laughed.

The production was co-created by members of Speakers’ Corner, a political, creative collective of women and girls. Although Speakers’ Corner is made up of females, the show primarily focuses upon the lives of Muslim men.

While speaking to journalists to promote the show, Ahmed admitted the creators had been questioned several times on why the play centred on Muslim men.

“We’ve been asked that question a lot and it’s like, who else has been talking about (the men)?” he said. “The narrative for a young Muslim man in this country has always been around criminality and poverty and while those things will be touched upon, the focus of the show is the cars and faith in a positive way, not just solely about Islamophobia.

“As much as Islamophobia impacts in a negative way, there’s still the love for the faith that keeps you going.”

The show is offering a platform to the men, Ahmed added, a place to share their stories and experiences.

Speakers’ Corner Iram Rehman said the project began as a campaign to promote that Islam comes from peace. “We are part of a movement of young people using their voices to make a positive change and promote peace instead of being silenced,” Rehman explained.

The show’s title is a spin on Islamophobia, Ahmed noted. He said: “It’s about three guys trying to find peace through their religion – and how can you have a phobia of peace?”

The play is performed by three men – Mohammad Ali Yunis, Casper Ahmed, and Sohail Hussain. The trio all keep their real names for the play, a conscious decision by the creators.

“They are playing versions of themselves and (the play) has come from workshopping with them and listening to their stories,” Ahmed explained. “Of course, there’s a performance element but (Peaceophobia) is unashamedly about these three Pakistani-Muslim men from Bradford.”

Zia Ahmed

The project was conceived before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year and Ahmed considered whether it would still be timely. However, he noted Muslims are still being profiled and discriminated against because of their religion.

“Islamophobia isn’t gone, it didn’t stop during the pandemic,” he said. “But the show is not just about that – it’s also about the happier, hopeful side of faith and the love of the cars.

“Whatever preconceptions that you might have about the cars, seeing the detail and the care and the love that they have (for their vehicles), I think anyone can relate to that.”

Peaceophobia plays at Oastler Market car park, Bradford, from Friday (10) to next Saturday (18); then at Contact Manchester from September 29 to October 2.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FEATURES
What lies ahead for Afghanistan under the Taliban?
FEATURES
With Assam silk and trees, Indians fight climate change and trafficking
FEATURES
Bangladeshi women try on rare leadership roles for a fairer fashion future
FEATURES
What is the Daesh threat in Afghanistan?
FEATURES
Churchill: Separating the man from the myth
FEATURES
Kerala’s Covid-19 lessons for India and Modi’s government
FEATURES
Hetain Patel: Artist’s film trilogy seeks to ‘occupy mainstream space’
HEADLINE STORY
In Indian Kashmir, few now dare to speak out
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan to expect new US chasm as Taliban win
FEATURES
Sharia law around the world
FEATURES
‘Ticket to work’: Indian state brings vaccines to migrant workers’ doorstep
News
Yorkshire Firefighters: How language skills help British Asian in his job
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
War hero to Paralympic gold, Sri Lanka’s Priyantha scripts history
Shiddat: Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina’s…
Stokes set to miss T20 World Cup, says England coach
Afghan cricket board waits to hear from Taliban on fate…
India picks its commerce minister Piyush Goyal as G20 Sherpa
Pakistan Taliban warns against calling them ‘terrorists and extremists’