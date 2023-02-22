Pathaan: Siddharth Anand reacts to becoming first Hindi film director to enter £50 million mark

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

By: Mohnish Singh

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree. The spy thriller, which hit the marquee on January 25, has turned out to be an all-time blockbuster.

The Siddharth Anand directorial is already the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with collections of over £100 million gross. Today, it recorded an incredible feat by becoming the first Hindi film to enter the hallowed £50 million nett club in India with its Hindi version.

Director Siddharth Anand, who with War and now Pathaan, has proven that he is the undisputed master of his genre – action spectacles, is thrilled that he is the first Hindi film director to enter the £50 million club!

Sharing his excitement, Siddharth says, “I am just so happy and grateful that Pathaan has been entertaining people globally. To hit 1000 plus crore gross worldwide & 500 crore nett in Hindi version is simply historic and we are thankful for the love that people have showered on Pathaan. As a director, I couldn’t be prouder to have made a film that is bringing joy to so many people globally.”

Siddharth admits that he wanted to deliver the all-time biggest blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema with Pathaan. He says, “When we set out to make Pathaan with a star-cast that we had, I knew that we were chasing the all-time biggest number but never in my dreams did I ever imagine that Pathaan would become the first Hindi film to touch 400 crore nett in India and now 500 crore nett! It is an unbelievable feat that is inspiring me and all of us at YRF and team to do better.”

The filmmaker adds, “I know we have pushed the envelope to deliver a film that has connected with audiences worldwide. So, now I have to go the distance in every film that I make henceforth. This moment is for the entire team of Pathaan to savour, for the entire Hindi film industry to savour because it is a rare, rare accomplishment.”

