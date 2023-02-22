Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Pathaan: Siddharth Anand reacts to becoming first Hindi film director to enter £50 million mark

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan

By: Mohnish Singh

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree. The spy thriller, which hit the marquee on January 25, has turned out to be an all-time blockbuster.

The Siddharth Anand directorial is already the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with collections of over £100 million gross. Today, it recorded an incredible feat by becoming the first Hindi film to enter the hallowed £50 million nett club in India with its Hindi version.

Director Siddharth Anand, who with War and now Pathaan, has proven that he is the undisputed master of his genre – action spectacles, is thrilled that he is the first Hindi film director to enter the £50 million club!

Sharing his excitement, Siddharth says, “I am just so happy and grateful that Pathaan has been entertaining people globally. To hit 1000 plus crore gross worldwide & 500 crore nett in Hindi version is simply historic and we are thankful for the love that people have showered on Pathaan. As a director, I couldn’t be prouder to have made a film that is bringing joy to so many people globally.”

Siddharth admits that he wanted to deliver the all-time biggest blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema with Pathaan. He says, “When we set out to make Pathaan with a star-cast that we had, I knew that we were chasing the all-time biggest number but never in my dreams did I ever imagine that Pathaan would become the first Hindi film to touch 400 crore nett in India and now 500 crore nett! It is an unbelievable feat that is inspiring me and all of us at YRF and team to do better.”

The filmmaker adds, “I know we have pushed the envelope to deliver a film that has connected with audiences worldwide. So, now I have to go the distance in every film that I make henceforth. This moment is for the entire team of Pathaan to savour, for the entire Hindi film industry to savour because it is a rare, rare accomplishment.”

Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che turns a decade old
Entertainment
From my childhood, my memory of my favourite films was directed by the one and…
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals he starts making a film by filming a song first: ‘Music…
Entertainment
Aditya Chopra against the idea of merging Dhoom universe with Spy Universe?
Entertainment
Pathaan crosses £100 million mark in worldwide gross, creates history
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal to host 2023 IIFA Awards
Entertainment
Will never retire from acting: Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment
Karisma Kapoor begins shooting for her comeback film Murder Mubarak
Entertainment
Vijay Varma gears up for new beginning! We wonder if there is a…
Entertainment
Shehzada emerges as a winner at the box office
Entertainment
From The Night Manager to The Romantics: Best shows/films to watch this weekend
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan shares his ‘yawning’ picture: ‘When you finally finish work at 3…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW