Website Logo
  • Monday, February 06, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Pathaan crosses £80 million at worldwide box office

“In 12 days, ‘Pathaan’ has recorded £31.7 million in overseas territories while India gross stands at £51.5 million,” the studio said in a press note.

Pathaan Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Extending its record-breaking run at the ticket window, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has raised Rs 832 crore gross (£83 million) worldwide in 12 days.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand-directed film raised Rs 28.50 crore (£28.8 million) nett in India.

“In 12 days, ‘Pathaan’ has recorded Rs 317.20 crore gross (£31.7 million) in overseas territories while India gross stands at Rs 515 crore (£51.5 million),” the studio said in a press note.

“Pathaan” follows the titular Indian intelligence agent (SRK), who returns from exile to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John Abraham) on the Indian capital.

The film, which is Shah Rukh’s first big screen release as a lead in four years, also features Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

“Pathaan” is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, following Salman Khan’s “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”, and “War”, featuring Hrithik Roshan.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘We aren’t making weekend films, shares Anubhav Sinha as he engages in a conversation with…
Entertainment
From Yami Gautam Dhar starrer LOST to Salaam Venky featuring Kajol, ZEE5 Global brings viewers…
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut threatens Bollywood couple spying on her: ‘Sudhar jao nahi toh ghar mein ghus…
Entertainment
Anurag Kashyap: One doesn’t become patriotic only by watching Republic Day parade or chanting Jai…
Entertainment
‘Still feeling it bro’: Shah Rukh Khan on record-breaking success of Pathaan
Entertainment
US journalist calls Shah Rukh Khan ‘India’s Tom Cruise’ in an article; fans get extremely…
Entertainment
Die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fans from Bangladesh travel all the way to India…
Entertainment
SRK asks Paulo Coelho to ‘meet up soon’ after novelist calls him ‘King,…
Entertainment
Vishal Bhardwaj on shooting Fursat on iPhone: ‘I’ve been wanting to do a…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan: Indian heartthrob and King of Bollywood
Entertainment
Hope Adipurush gets its due: Kriti Sanon
Entertainment
Director Siddharth Anand on Pathaan being called a ‘pale imitation of Hollywood’: ‘That’s…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW