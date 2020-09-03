Parth Samthaan is no longer quitting Kasautii Zindagii Kay

If you are a fan of Star Plus’ popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, it is time to rejoice. The news is coming in that actor Parth Samthaan is no longer walking out of the show as producer Ekta Kapoor has convinced him to stay on.

Earlier, rumours were doing the rounds that several cast members, including Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, were planning to opt out of the show. Some media outlets reported that the makers had even thought of pulling the show off-air if the lead pair decided to leave.

But if the latest reports are to be believed, Parth Samthaan will no longer be quitting the show. He had reportedly expressed his desire to bow the show based on certain demands, which now seem to have met.

“It took some time because producer Ekta Kapoor was busy with Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The talks were on with Parth and finally today, everything got resolved. The makers have agreed to Parth’s demands, including increasing his remuneration. Another demand by the actor was to shift the focus on him and that too has been agreed upon by the makers. The track will now shift to Parth, Erica Fernandes, and their onscreen daughter. However, Karan Patel and Aamna Shariff will remain an important part of the show,” a source close to the development informs an Indian publication.

The source goes on to add that Kasautii Zindagii Kay could move to a new time slot as the channel is planning to give its slot to the upcoming series, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2. “It will be moved from its current time slot to either late night or early prime time. In all probabilities, Saath Nibhana Saathiya Season 2 will take its current time slot.” The source concludes.

