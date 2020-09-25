Parth Samthaan bids an emotional goodbye to Kasautii Zindagii Kay

After entertaining audiences for full two years, Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is set to leave television screens on 3rd October, 2020. The show, which aired on 25th September, 2018, featured Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes as Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma respectively.

Parth, who has shot for the final episode of the show, bid adieu to the entire team with an emotional tribute. “Kasautii Zindagii Kay has shaped me as an actor and as a human being. To Ekta Kapoor, to Star Plus, to the show, to my co-stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest life and work lessons I could have ever asked for. Thank you for giving me this chance two years ago. Without all of you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. It’s rare to get a chance to be a part of something that’s beautiful, historic, and incredible. And finally, to the fans, thank you for falling in love with Anurag Basu and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything,” the actor said.

According to reports, the makers have decided to end the show on a positive note. In the final episode, the audience will see Anurag and Prerna reunite after the death of Komolika, played by Aamna Sharif. This will certainly be a memorable culmination of the love story of Anurag and Prerna, given that the two have been separated for a long.

Though Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes were quite popular even before starring in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the huge success of KZK made them a household name in no time. It must be saddening news for all the diehard fans that the show is coming to an end in just two years of its run. The show was constantly in news for several leading characters entering or exiting the show.