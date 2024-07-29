Paris 2024: Late goal secures hockey draw for India against Argentina

Harmanpreet, who had scored late against New Zealand, equalised a minute before the final whistle. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a last-minute penalty corner, helping India secure a 1-1 draw against former champions Argentina in a Pool B hockey match at the Paris Olympics on Monday.

India missed nine penalty corners before Harmanpreet scored, sending the ball into the top corner.

Argentina missed a penalty stroke in the 36th minute, taken by Maico Casella.

Lucas Martinez put Argentina ahead in the 22nd minute with a field goal. Harmanpreet, who had scored late against New Zealand, equalised a minute before the final whistle.

Harmanpreet did not think India performed poorly.

“To be honest, we created a lot of chances. There were lots of open slots and counter balls. Finishing is where we need to do better. Even in 50-50 balls we have to give 100 per cent and in 100 per cent balls, we need to convert with effort. We will keep that in mind going forward,” Harmanpreet told PTI.

The India captain praised the Argentina defence. “That is something we can learn, it was a good lesson from this game. They also play overhead and we do the same.”

After losing to Australia, the Rio Olympic champions were desperate for a win but settled for a draw despite dominating most of the match.

Argentina controlled possession as India struggled to penetrate the rival circle.

The first quarter remained goalless, with both teams failing to convert short corners.

India continued with aerial clearances but struggled with finishing in the opposition ‘D’.

Argentina also sought aerial balls but could not find a clear goal.

In the 10th minute, India earned a penalty corner, but Argentina saved Sanjay’s shot. Abhishek hit the crossbar on his chance.

Argentina’s first chance came a minute later, but Domene’s shot went wide.

India had a couple of penalty corners in the second quarter, but Argentine goalkeeper Tomas Santiago saved a fierce shot from Harmanpreet.

Argentina took the lead in the second quarter with a field goal.

Martinez’s shot went past a diving PR Sreejesh, who should have saved it. Martinez took a first-time shot from inside the ‘D’ after being set up by Bautista Zubeldia Capurro’s 3D skills on the right flank.

India rushed to the rival circle but lost possession, and the game returned to midfield.

Jarmanpreet missed a shot from outside the circle, and India lost possession again.

Argentina led 1-0 at halftime and increased their attacks in the third quarter. Manpreet and Abhishek attempted a move, but Santiago thwarted it.

In the 36th minute, Argentina got a short corner but failed to convert, and Casella Schuth missed a penalty stroke, shooting wide.

“You can say that was our comeback point. We stayed confident and kept trying. Things would have been different if we were down 0-2,” admitted Harmanpreet.

Argentina controlled the game but, in the final quarter, India launched several attacks.

India missed another penalty corner as Harmanpreet’s shot was deflected by the on-rusher.

India made an attacking move from the left flank but lost possession at the edge of the circle.

It seemed India were heading for their first defeat, but Harmanpreet saved the day with his last-minute goal.

(PTI)