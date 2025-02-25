Parineeti Chopra’s Netflix thriller: A gripping comeback that’s breaking the internet

Parineeti Chopra is stepping into the world of web series with an upcoming Netflix thriller. Set against the scenic backdrop of Shimla, the show promises suspense, drama, and an intriguing mystery that will keep audiences hooked. Directed and written by Rensil D’Silva, known for Rang De Basanti and Ungli, the series is produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions.
The series brings together a stellar ensemble cast. Parineeti Chopra, riding high on the success of Amar Singh Chamkila, takes on a pivotal role. Joining her is Tahir Raj Bhasin, who has garnered praise for his work in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. The cast also includes seasoned actors like Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, and Sumeet Vyas, each bringing their distinct screen presence. Harleen Sethi, known for Kohrra, and veteran actress Soni Razdan add further depth to the line-up.
With Netflix backing the project, the creators promise a noir thriller that unravels secrets against the misty, atmospheric setting of Shimla. Malhotra and D’Silva expressed their excitement, highlighting how the platform allowed them to push creative boundaries.
“Some stories don’t just unfold; they pull you in and refuse to let go,” said Netflix India’s Series Head, Tanya Bami. “This show explores human emotions, deception, and suspense in a way that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.”
Parineeti shared her enthusiasm on social media, expressing her excitement about working with Netflix again. The project marks her fourth collaboration with the streaming giant, following The Girl on the Train and Amar Singh Chamkila.
While details about the plot remain under wraps, filming has already begun. With a talented cast and a seasoned creative team, this Netflix thriller is shaping up to be a must-watch.