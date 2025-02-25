Parineeti Chopra’s Netflix thriller: A gripping comeback that’s breaking the internet

As the actor turns 44 on February 25, Eastern Eye marks the occasion by selecting his top 10 film performances, listed in chronological order.

Jab We Met

Jab We Met (2007):After a steady start to his career, he cemented his leading man credentials with this romantic road movie. His first major commercial success saw him portray a disillusioned young man who finds hope again after an unexpected road trip with a spirited woman, played by Kareena Kapoor. His heartfelt performance earned him multiple best actor nominations and made the film a fan favourite.

Kaminey (2009):If Jab We Met showcased Kapoor’s presence as a romantic lead, Kaminey proved his immense acting ability. His portrayal of identical twins with contrasting personalities and speech impediments turned this action thriller into a cult classic. His layered performance earned him widespread acclaim and multiple best actor nominations, marking the start of an interesting creative partnership with writer-director Vishal Bhardwaj.

Kaminey

Badmaash Company (2010): This crime comedy remains underrated despite being a commercial success. The story of a disillusioned man who sets out to get rich by any means necessary required a strong performance, as it centred around a master conman and his gang of criminals. His portrayal of a loveable rogue was so compelling that audiences rooted for him despite his character’s morally questionable actions.

Teri Meri Kahaani (2012): The film’s commercial failure did not take away from the excellent performances by lead stars Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. The episodic story saw them portray lovers across three different time periods, each role distinct in personality, showcasing their impressive range.

Teri Meri Kahaani

Haider (2014): The third instalment of Vishal Bhardwaj’s Shakespearean trilogy was a critically acclaimed Bollywood adaptation of the classic play Hamlet. Kapoor delivered arguably the greatest performance of his career in the title role of this political crime thriller. He brought intensity to every scene with a multi-layered portrayal, including a striking transformation in his appearance. He deservedly won best actor honours at all the major Bollywood award ceremonies.

Haider

Udta Punjab (2016): He once again transformed himself with a gripping portrayal of a drug-addicted pop star determined to change his ways. He excelled in this episodic film, which weaves together multiple narratives and features strong performances from the lead cast. His rebellious role, vastly different from anything he had played before, gave him several standout moments and earned the popular star further best actor awards.

Rangoon (2017): Director Vishal Bhardwaj has arguably brought out the best in Kapoor with Kaminey, Haider, and this romantic war drama. Although Rangoon ultimately was a commercial failure, it was widely appreciated by critics. Much of its acclaim stemmed from the pitch-perfect performances of the lead cast. Set during the Second World War, the film took Kapoor on another power-packed journey, allowing him to explore a wide range of emotions.

Padmaavat (2018): With the spotlight largely on Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Kapoor faced a challenge in making his mark in this historical epic. However, he delivered a commanding performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s lavish drama, portraying an honourable king who stands against a formidable adversary. From his screen presence to his mannerisms, he embodied the finesse of a Rajput ruler, delivering a regal performance that was filled with memorable moments.

Padmaavat

Kabir Singh (2019): The biggest commercial success of Kapoor’s career as a solo lead saw him deliver an explosive performance that set the screen ablaze. Despite being a remake of the highly successful 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy, he brought a fresh intensity to an already established role. His portrayal of a doctor struggling with anger issues and alcoholism was raw and powerful, once again proving his ability to take a character on a gripping emotional journey.

Jersey (2022): This remake of the 2019 Telugu film may have underperformed at the box office, but it received strong reviews. At the heart of that praise was Kapoor’s stellar performance as a man who loses out on his cricketing dream, only to be inspired by his son to give it another shot – despite harbouring a life-threatening secret. He delivers an immersive portrayal of a man torn between family, ambition, and health. The different stages of his journey highlight why Kapoor remains one of Bollywood’s finest actors.