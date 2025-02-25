Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Parineeti Chopra’s Netflix thriller: A gripping comeback that’s breaking the internet

A high-stakes thriller, a stellar cast—here’s what to expect from the upcoming OTT release.

Parineeti Chopra’s Netflix thriller

Parineeti Chopra attends a screening of upcoming Indian spy thriller

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 25, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Parineeti Chopra is stepping into the world of web series with an upcoming Netflix thriller. Set against the scenic backdrop of Shimla, the show promises suspense, drama, and an intriguing mystery that will keep audiences hooked. Directed and written by Rensil D’Silva, known for Rang De Basanti and Ungli, the series is produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra under Alchemy Productions.

The series brings together a stellar ensemble cast. Parineeti Chopra, riding high on the success of Amar Singh Chamkila, takes on a pivotal role. Joining her is Tahir Raj Bhasin, who has garnered praise for his work in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. The cast also includes seasoned actors like Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Chaitannya Choudhry, and Sumeet Vyas, each bringing their distinct screen presence. Harleen Sethi, known for Kohrra, and veteran actress Soni Razdan add further depth to the line-up.


Parineeti Chopra makes her OTT debut with a gripping crime thrillerGetty Images

With Netflix backing the project, the creators promise a noir thriller that unravels secrets against the misty, atmospheric setting of Shimla. Malhotra and D’Silva expressed their excitement, highlighting how the platform allowed them to push creative boundaries.

“Some stories don’t just unfold; they pull you in and refuse to let go,” said Netflix India’s Series Head, Tanya Bami. “This show explores human emotions, deception, and suspense in a way that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.”


Parineeti Chopra steps into the world of OTT with a high-stakes crime thrillerGetty Images

Parineeti shared her enthusiasm on social media, expressing her excitement about working with Netflix again. The project marks her fourth collaboration with the streaming giant, following The Girl on the Train and Amar Singh Chamkila.

While details about the plot remain under wraps, filming has already begun. With a talented cast and a seasoned creative team, this Netflix thriller is shaping up to be a must-watch.

alchemy productionsanup soniharleen sethijennifer wingetnetflix thrillerrensil dsilvashimla backdropsoni razdansumeet vyassuspense drama mysterytanya bamiweb seriesparineeti chopra

Related News

Sajjan Kumar
News

Indian court sentences ex-MP Sajjan Kumar to life in anti-Sikh riots case

Starmer pledges to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027
Featured

Starmer pledges to raise defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027

girls will be girls
Entertainment

'Girls Will Be Girls' makes history: Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal’s film wins big at Independent Spirit Awards 2025

More For You

Jyotika

The Actress opens up about casual sexism in the industry

Instagram/jyotika

‘I’m more than just Suriya’s wife’: Jyotika on fighting everyday sexism

Despite being one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema, Jyotika still finds herself battling an issue that countless women faceeveryday, casual sexism! In a recent interview, she candidly shared how, even after decades in the industry, her identity is often reduced to being "Suriya’s wife" rather than a celebrated actor in her own right.

In an interview, Jyotika spoke about how these biases manifest in everyday situations. For instance, when she expresses gratitude for her marriage to Suriya, people often respond by praising him as a great person. However, when Suriya acknowledges her as a wonderful partner, the focus shifts to how kind he is for appreciating his wife. This double standard, she explained, is just one example of the casual sexism she encounters regularly. Even in mundane scenarios, like purchasing a car, she notices how people expect someone else, usually a man, to take charge of handling the features or making decisions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Netflix drops 'Adolescence' teaser

Netflix’s Adolescence brings a gripping real-time crime drama, filmed in a single shot for an immersive experience

Netflix

Netflix drops 'Adolescence' teaser: A tense one-take crime thriller unfolding in real time

Netflix is set to release Adolescence, a gripping four-part crime drama, on March 13. The series takes a daring approach in its storytelling, with each episode filmed in one continuous shot, unfolding events in real-time. Starring Stephen Graham (Boiling Point, Bodies), the show promises an intense and immersive experience.

The story follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who is arrested for the murder of a classmate. His family is thrown into turmoil as they struggle to comprehend the shocking accusation. Graham plays Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller, who must navigate the legal system while grappling with the devastating impact on his family. Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe (Ashley Walters, Top Boy) leads the investigation, while Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty, The Crown), a psychologist, is assigned to Jamie’s case.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shahid Kapoor turns 44: His 10 most memorable performances

Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor turns 44: His 10 most memorable performances

SHAHID KAPOOR has come a long way since making his debut as a leading man in the 2003 romantic comedy Ishq Vishk.

Over the years, he has established himself as one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, taking on a wide range of roles across genres. From comedy and romance to intense, unpredictable characters, he has continued to push boundaries.

Keep ReadingShow less
global actors took on big roles in Indian films

When global stars meet Indian cinema – a crossover redefining storytelling on the big screen

Getty Images

Before Jerome Flynn, these global actors took on big roles in Indian films

Imagine sitting in a packed theatre, watching your favourite Indian movie unfold—when suddenly, a familiar face from Hollywood or a European blockbuster appears on screen. It’s a surreal moment, right? More like a fusion of worlds you never expected to collide.

Over the years, Indian cinema has welcomed international actors in ways that feel organic, exciting, and sometimes even ground-breaking. They’ve played ruthless villains, kind-hearted allies, and complex characters who stay with us long after the credits roll. With blockbusters like L2: Empuraan on the horizon, the line between Indian and global cinema is blurring faster than ever. The much-anticipated sequel to Lucifer has already created a buzz with the announcement of British actor Jerome Flynn, best known for Game of Thrones, joining the cast. His presence signals a grander international vision for Malayalam cinema, and if rumours about Rick Yune’s involvement turn out to be true, we might be in for a truly global spectacle.

Keep ReadingShow less
Katrina Kaif’s Maha Kumbh dip

Katrina Kaif seeks blessings during her spiritual visit to Maha Kumbh

Instagram/htcity

Katrina Kaif’s Maha Kumbh dip with mother-in-law goes viral: Fans love her spiritual side!

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, often seen under the bright lights of the film industry, found herself in a different spotlight, one of faith and tradition during her recent visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Accompanied by her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, she took a ritual dip at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati meet, joining millions who travel to this sacred site for spiritual cleansing.

Unlike the usual public appearances, this visit was not about promotion or performance. Clad in a simple pink salwar suit, Katrina Kaif was seen praying, seeking blessings, and immersing herself in an experience that is deeply rooted in India’s cultural fabric. Her presence at the Maha Kumbh wasn't just a celebrity visit; it was a reminder that rituals and faith transcend fame, drawing people from all walks of life into a shared moment of devotion.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc