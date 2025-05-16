Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Paresh Rawal drinks urine and calls it healing

Experts warn against actor's bizarre home remedy

Paresh Rawal's Take on Urine Therapy: Healing or Hype?

Paresh Rawal made a murky admission that left fans speechless

Getty
Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirMay 16, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

Some celebrity confessions make you love them more. Others make you reconsider watching their films during dinner. The latter was the case recently when veteran actor Paresh Rawal made a murky admission that left fans speechless.

Known for his impeccable comic timing and thunderous screen presence, the much-respected star undid decades of admiration by revealing that he willingly drank his own urine for a prolonged period – and is proud of it.

Yes, you read that right. This was not a survival hack or an unfortunate accident. Rawal said he followed the practice for weeks. The revelation came while recounting a serious knee injury he sustained during the filming of Ghatak. According to the actor, late action director Veeru Devgan recommended he drink the first urine of the day upon waking – something he claimed all fighters did for quicker healing. Taking the advice of Ajay Devgn’s father, Rawal followed through for 15 days, sipping it like “an enjoyable alcoholic beverage”. Rather than question whether the injury was truly serious, he insisted it miraculously helped – and said it “worked like magic”. That prompted some to speculate he might have continued the habit ever since.

While honesty is usually admirable, this is perhaps one revelation that should have remained buried, like a naughty person’s internet browser history. Social media users wasted no time unleashing a storm of memes, jokes and mockery. One user even suggested that the forthcoming Phir Hera Pheri sequel should be retitled Pee Hera Pheri.

Medical experts were quick to refute any health benefits. Doctors urged people not to follow Rawal’s example, warning that urine contains waste products and could cause infections rather than healing. They advised sticking to prescribed medication instead of unconventional – and unsanitary – practices.

Unbelievably, Rawal is not alone in this. Akshay Kumar once claimed to be drinking cow urine daily. During the Covid pandemic, certain right-wing politicians promoted similar ideas, suggesting cow urine could cure coronavirus. (Other stars may have disturbing remedies of their own – thankfully, they have kept them hidden.)

Perhaps Rawal thought he was sharing a quirky tale from his early days that would boost fan admiration. But now, many might never look at him the same way. The next time he delivers a line, including fellow cast members, some might wonder, “did he gargle before this take?” (If you are finding this out for the first time, apologies. Spare a thought for those who have had to kiss him.)

The entire episode is a reminder: celebrities should think twice before making dark confessions like this.

Also, while Ajay Devgn is known for his mischievous pranks dating back to the early ’90s, one has to ask – did his strict father Veeru pull off the ultimate one with this bizarre suggestion? (And just in case it needs repeating – the NHS absolutely does not, under any circumstances, recommend drinking your own wee.)

ajay devgncelebrity confessionsdark confessionshealth benefitsmedical expertsnhs recommendationrawalurine drinkingveeru devganparesh rawal

Related News

fake lawyer sentenced at Gloucestershire
UK

Fake lawyer sentenced after securing jobs  law firms

Eurovision 2025
Entertainment

Eurovision 2025: What to expect from Saturday night’s final in Basel?

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment

Rani Mukerji joins Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the action thriller 'King'

Luxury brands
Fashion

Can you afford luxury in 2025? Top brands raising prices this year

More For You

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda prepares for a powerful transformation in Kingdom

5 reasons Vijay Deverakonda is becoming India's most talked about action star in 2025

With Kingdom set to release on 4 July, anticipation is soaring as fans gear up to witness Vijay Deverakonda in a never-seen-before action avatar. Gone are the days of brooding romance, this time the young heartthrob steps into the shoes of a fierce warrior navigating a war-torn world, blending raw emotion with brute strength. The audience is bracing for high-intensity combat, epic battle sequences, and a performance that redefines Vijay as a full-blown action star. Kingdom isn’t just a film, it’s a bold new chapter in his cinematic journey. Ahead of the release of the much-anticipated film, here are five reasons why Vijay Deverakonda is the ultimate action hero we’ve been waiting for.

Vijay DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda steps away from romance and into full throttle action

Keep ReadingShow less
Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt

Karan Johar says talent matters more than background while defending Alia Bhatt

Getty Images

Karan Johar slams trolls, says Alia Bhatt  has earned her place but people ignore talent to hate star kids

Karan Johar has never shied away from speaking up for people he cares about. And when it comes to Alia Bhatt, his response to the constant “nepo kid” jibes is simple: enough already!

In a recent interview, the filmmaker did not mince words when addressing the criticism Alia continues to face because of her family background. "Watch Highway, Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gangubai,” he said. “If you still think she hasn’t earned her place, then that’s just ignorant."

Keep ReadingShow less
Nitanshi Goel at Cannes 2025

Nitanshi Goel makes confident Cannes 2025 debut in black and gold gown combining classic style with today’s fashion

Instagram/nitanshigoelofficial

Nitanshi Goel shines in a black and gold gown with a modern twist for her Cannes 2025 debut

Seventeen-year-old Nitanshi Goel, best known as Phool Kumari from Laapataa Ladies, made a powerful first impression on the global stage at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. On Day 3 of the event, she confidently walked the red carpet wearing a striking black-and-gold gown, custom-designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma.

The gown, built on sheer black tulle, was detailed with Kasab embroidery and fine macramé, reflecting traditional Indian techniques. The silhouette was daring, with a sculpted hip design that echoed 18th-century European art but was reimagined with a modern edge. The structured bodice and long train gave the look both drama and grace. Nitanshi kept her styling simple with her hair pulled into a sleek ponytail, subtle makeup, and minimalist jewellery from CaratLane, letting the outfit speak for itself.

Keep ReadingShow less
kubrick and tarantino

Tarantino reveals the Kubrick classic that inspired his first film

Getty Images

Kubrick’s forgotten crime classic that inspired Tarantino’s 'Reservoir Dogs' goes viral again

Before Quentin Tarantino became a household name with Reservoir Dogs, he was just another movie buff absorbing everything he could from his favourite directors. One name that stood out to him early on was Stanley Kubrick, especially for his lesser-known 1956 film The Killing, a movie that left a deeper mark on Tarantino’s debut than most fans realise.

Kubrick’s The Killing wasn’t a major blockbuster in its time, but it marked a shift in how crime stories were told. Adapted from Lionel White’s novel Clean Break, the film follows a racetrack heist through a fractured timeline, showing the same event from multiple angles. It wasn’t just about what happened, but how it was told. That structure, jumping back and forth in time, switching viewpoints, was rare in Hollywood then and made the story feel more intense and unpredictable.

Keep ReadingShow less
Explore the Sounds of Cherelena: A Playlist Like No Other

Cherelena

Instagram/ cherelenaofficial

My Playlist with Cherelena

Inspired by a love of Bollywood films and vibrant Punjabi music, Cherelena creates tracks that fuse diverse influences. With multiple singles and an album already to her name, the multilingual singer-songwriter from Holland recently added to her musical journey with the release of Cocaine.

Eastern Eye asked the exciting talent to share 10 songs she loves – and why they mean so much to her.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc