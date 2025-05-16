Paresh Rawal drinks urine and calls it healing

Some celebrity confessions make you love them more. Others make you reconsider watching their films during dinner. The latter was the case recently when veteran actor Paresh Rawal made a murky admission that left fans speechless.

Known for his impeccable comic timing and thunderous screen presence, the much-respected star undid decades of admiration by revealing that he willingly drank his own urine for a prolonged period – and is proud of it.

Yes, you read that right. This was not a survival hack or an unfortunate accident. Rawal said he followed the practice for weeks. The revelation came while recounting a serious knee injury he sustained during the filming of Ghatak. According to the actor, late action director Veeru Devgan recommended he drink the first urine of the day upon waking – something he claimed all fighters did for quicker healing. Taking the advice of Ajay Devgn’s father, Rawal followed through for 15 days, sipping it like “an enjoyable alcoholic beverage”. Rather than question whether the injury was truly serious, he insisted it miraculously helped – and said it “worked like magic”. That prompted some to speculate he might have continued the habit ever since.

While honesty is usually admirable, this is perhaps one revelation that should have remained buried, like a naughty person’s internet browser history. Social media users wasted no time unleashing a storm of memes, jokes and mockery. One user even suggested that the forthcoming Phir Hera Pheri sequel should be retitled Pee Hera Pheri.

Medical experts were quick to refute any health benefits. Doctors urged people not to follow Rawal’s example, warning that urine contains waste products and could cause infections rather than healing. They advised sticking to prescribed medication instead of unconventional – and unsanitary – practices.

Unbelievably, Rawal is not alone in this. Akshay Kumar once claimed to be drinking cow urine daily. During the Covid pandemic, certain right-wing politicians promoted similar ideas, suggesting cow urine could cure coronavirus. (Other stars may have disturbing remedies of their own – thankfully, they have kept them hidden.)

Perhaps Rawal thought he was sharing a quirky tale from his early days that would boost fan admiration. But now, many might never look at him the same way. The next time he delivers a line, including fellow cast members, some might wonder, “did he gargle before this take?” (If you are finding this out for the first time, apologies. Spare a thought for those who have had to kiss him.)

The entire episode is a reminder: celebrities should think twice before making dark confessions like this.

Also, while Ajay Devgn is known for his mischievous pranks dating back to the early ’90s, one has to ask – did his strict father Veeru pull off the ultimate one with this bizarre suggestion? (And just in case it needs repeating – the NHS absolutely does not, under any circumstances, recommend drinking your own wee.)