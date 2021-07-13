Paresh Rawal to make comeback to Gujarati cinema after a long gap of 40 years

Paresh Rawal (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who has played a variety of roles in Hindi movies over the years, is a popular name in Gujarati cinema as well. He acted in a number of Gujarati films at the beginning of his career. But once he started getting plentiful of offers from Bollywood, the actor could not focus much on his career in Gujarati cinema.

However, Rawal is now set to make his comeback to Gujarati films with a special project. The actor on Tuesday announced that he is gearing up to make his return to Gujarati cinema after a 40-year absence with a film based on his own play, Dear Father. He also revealed that Ratan Jain of Venus Films has come onboard as producer.

The actor made the announcement on his own Twitter account. “So, so excited! (I) will be doing a Gujarati film almost after 40 years. It is based on my play Dear Father which was a runaway success. Joining me on this endeavour is Ratan Jain ji (Venus Films). Need your love and blessings,” he wrote.

Starring Chetan Dhanani, Minamayee Godbole, and Paresh Rawal, Dear Father is a comic family drama about three members of one household. The play has been staged several times since its debut.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal is looking forward to the release of his two upcoming Hindi films – Toofaan and Hungama 2. Also starring Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur, Toofaan is a sports drama, set to premiere on July 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

Hungama 2, on the other hand, is set for its direct-to-digital premiere on July 23 on Disney+ Hotstar. The film, which is a sequel to the 2003 hit Hungama, also stars Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jaaferi, and Pranitha Subhash in prominent roles.

