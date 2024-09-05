  • Thursday, September 05, 2024
Paralympics: Dharambir breaks Asian record to win gold in club throw

Dharambir managed to hurl the club to a distance of 34.92 metres in his fifth attempt after starting with four fouled throws.

(L-R) Silver medallist, Pranav Soorma of Team India, gold medalist, Dharambir of Team India, and bronze medalist, Zeljko Dimitrijevic of Team Serbia, pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Men’s Club Throw F51 Final on day eight of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games on September 5. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

DHARAMBIR set a new Asian record to claim the gold medal, while his teammate Pranav Soorma won the silver in the men’s F51 club throw event at the Paralympics in Paris on Wednesday.

Dharambir, 35, a World Championships bronze medallist from Sonepat, managed to hurl the club to a distance of 34.92 metres in his fifth attempt after starting with four fouled throws. This throw put him in the top spot, securing the gold medal.

Pranav Soorma, 29, from Faridabad, who injured his spinal cord at the age of 16 when a cement sheet fell on his head, threw the club 34.59 metres in his first attempt. However, he couldn’t surpass Dharambir’s distance and ended up with the silver, as India completed a one-two finish in the event.

The third Indian in the competition, Amit Kumar, who won silver at the 2017 World Championships, finished in last place. His best throw was 23.96 metres. Serbia’s Filip Graovac took the bronze with a 34.18-metre throw, achieved in his second attempt.

The F51 club throw event is for athletes with severe movement limitations in their trunk, legs, and hands. All competitors perform seated, using their shoulders and arms to generate the necessary power.

