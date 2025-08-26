Indian diaspora honours Pankajbhai Modi at Siddhashram Community Hub

The Siddhashram Community Hub in Harrow hosted a special gathering of devotion and culture as the Indian diaspora came together to honour Shri Pankajbhai Modi from Gujarat, India. Pankajbhai spent five days in London attending a Shiv Katha at Siddhashram in remembrance of the Air India Air Crash victims, an offering that resonated deeply with the audience.

The event took place on 22 August 2025 in the divine presence of HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, whose vision and guidance have united communities across the UK. The occasion was further blessed by Param Pujya Shri Jogi Dada, Param Pujya Shri Maheshbhai Bhatt, and Shri Dhruv Bhatt.

In his address, Pankajbhai Modi urged families to uphold their roots through language and culture. “If you are Indian, speak your language with pride. At home, embrace your mother tongue with respect,” he said.

Guruji, praising Pankajbhai’s humility, described him as “a saint in civil duties, devoted to service and unity.”

The evening included a cultural performance by Chittal Vyas and her team, and the presence of distinguished guests such as Radhika Rupani and family, along with community leaders from Mahavir Foundation, The Jain Centre, Anoopam Mission, and Pinner Swaminarayan Mandir.

The gathering ended with a strong call for unity, service, and cultural pride, reinforcing the values that continue to strengthen the diaspora in the UK.