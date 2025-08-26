Skip to content
Indian diaspora honours Pankajbhai Modi at Siddhashram Community Hub

Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokAug 26, 2025
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
The Siddhashram Community Hub in Harrow hosted a special gathering of devotion and culture as the Indian diaspora came together to honour Shri Pankajbhai Modi from Gujarat, India. Pankajbhai spent five days in London attending a Shiv Katha at Siddhashram in remembrance of the Air India Air Crash victims, an offering that resonated deeply with the audience.

The event took place on 22 August 2025 in the divine presence of HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, whose vision and guidance have united communities across the UK. The occasion was further blessed by Param Pujya Shri Jogi Dada, Param Pujya Shri Maheshbhai Bhatt, and Shri Dhruv Bhatt.

In his address, Pankajbhai Modi urged families to uphold their roots through language and culture. “If you are Indian, speak your language with pride. At home, embrace your mother tongue with respect,” he said.

Guruji, praising Pankajbhai’s humility, described him as “a saint in civil duties, devoted to service and unity.”

The evening included a cultural performance by Chittal Vyas and her team, and the presence of distinguished guests such as Radhika Rupani and family, along with community leaders from Mahavir Foundation, The Jain Centre, Anoopam Mission, and Pinner Swaminarayan Mandir.

The gathering ended with a strong call for unity, service, and cultural pride, reinforcing the values that continue to strengthen the diaspora in the UK.

