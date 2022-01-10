Website Logo
  • Monday, January 10, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 483,936
Total Cases 35,707,727
Today's Fatalities 146
Today's Cases 1,79,723
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 483,936
Total Cases 35,707,727
Today's Fatalities 146
Today's Cases 1,79,723

Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi starts filming Criminal Justice 3

Pankaj Tripathi (Photo credit: Hardly Anonymous Communications)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Criminal Justice 3 is going to be shot on a much bigger scale with a mix of new as well as old characters from the franchise coming together in a new storyline.

Pankaj Tripathi, who has established himself as one of the most versatile actors working in the Indian entertainment space, is set to bring one of his most loved characters, Madhav Mishra, back on the small screens with the third installment of Applause Entertainment’s popular courtroom drama Criminal Justice.

With the first two seasons of the streaming show performing exceedingly well in terms of audience response and viewership, the makers of the series have decided to take things up a notch with their third outing.

Pankaj Tripathi, who recently returned from his hometown, Belsand located in Gopalganj, Patna Bihar, with his family to celebrate New Year, commenced the shoot for Criminal Justice 3 from the first week of January in Mumbai.

A source close to the team informs, “Criminal Justice has always been a franchise very close to Pankaj. The journey which started off from the first season in 2019 got such an overwhelming response that we are already starting to shoot the third season at the start of 2022. Madhav Mishra’s character is somewhat like Pankaj – he stands for what is right, no matter what. He believes in uplifting and supporting the weaker sections of our society and he relies on just two traits – honesty and pure talent.

Criminal Justice 3 is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment. Starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, the show is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar towards the end of 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan’s first look from his next Vikram Vedha out
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan puts the release of his film Salute on hold due to surge in…
Entertainment
The Crown: Pakistani star Humayun Saeed roped in to play Princess Diana’s companion Dr Hasnat…
Entertainment
“There is superstardom and then there is Shah Rukh Khan,” says Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein…
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin’s Looop Lapeta to debut on Netflix on February 4
Entertainment
Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui receives rousing response on Netflix
Entertainment
“I’m an actor who likes to talk about different subjects when I touch…
Entertainment
Qissa director Anup Singh announces book on Irrfan Khan on actor’s birthday
Entertainment
“It’s always amazing to work with her; she’s an absolute darling,” says Ram…
TOP LISTS
Birthday Special: Here’s rounding up five most stunning looks of Bipasha Basu
Entertainment
Aayush Sharma opts out of Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali for this…
Entertainment
Sundance Film Festival 2022 to be held virtually amid rising Covid-19 cases
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Poker tycoon Vikrant Bhargava ‘backs JKO bid for Playtech’
Hrithik Roshan’s first look from his next Vikram Vedha out
Dulquer Salmaan puts the release of his film Salute on…
Pankaj Tripathi starts filming Criminal Justice 3
The Crown: Pakistani star Humayun Saeed roped in to play…
“There is superstardom and then there is Shah Rukh Khan,”…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE