  • Saturday, November 30, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Doctors urge palliative care boost after assisted dying vote

The Association for Palliative Medicine (APM) warned that funding for implementing assisted dying could divert resources away from care for terminally ill patients.

A recent report from the Office for Health Economics stressed the need for increased palliative care funding to meet the demands of an ageing population. (Representational image: iStock)

By: EasternEye

SENIOR doctors have urged the government to prioritise improvements in palliative care following MPs’ support for changes to the law allowing assisted dying.

The Association for Palliative Medicine (APM) warned that funding for implementing assisted dying could divert resources away from care for terminally ill patients, the BBC reported.

The APM has called for a government-led commission to address shortages in palliative care funding and coordination, highlighting that these issues are already denying many people access to adequate care.

Dr Sarah Cox, APM president, told the BBC: “health secretary Wes Streeting said part of the reason he could not vote for assisted dying was because palliative care was not good enough. So I would say to him, now is the time to fix that.”

A recent report from the Office for Health Economics stressed the need for increased palliative care funding to meet the demands of an ageing population. About 450,000 people in the UK require palliative care annually, but charity Marie Curie reported that 100,000 do not receive it, with families often dissatisfied with the care provided.

Hospices, serving around 300,000 people annually, face significant financial challenges, raising most of their funding independently. A parliamentary report described this funding model as “not fit for purpose.”

Marie Curie’s Sam Royston called for urgent action on palliative care, stating, “The needs of people at the end of life are being neglected.”

While some MPs argued that assisted dying could enhance palliative care, Dr Cox cautioned that limited NHS resources could worsen existing gaps in care. Prof Sam Ahmedzai noted that in some countries, both systems coexist successfully, but greater training for GPs and other care providers is essential.

Related Stories
News

MPs back assisted dying bill in landmark vote
News

Harshita Brella sent distress messages months before murder: Report
HEADLINE STORY

India’s growth slows, spurring rate cut hope
News

Polls open in Ireland for closely fought general election
News

Louise Haigh quits as transport secretary over phone offence
News

Assisted dying bill raises questions of faith
News

Net migration hit record in 2023, reveals data
News

David Cameron backs assisted dying bill after changing position
HEADLINE STORY

Shoaib Bashir shines as England keep New Zealand in check
News

Sara Sharif’s father accused of ‘controlling narrative’
HEADLINE STORY

Jay Bhattacharya named to lead top health institute by Trump
News

Britain poised for landmark assisted dying vote
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
palliative care Doctors urge palliative care boost after assisted dying vote
‘Bread & Roses’: Jennifer Lawrence and Malala Yousafzai spotlight Afghan…
Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Bumrah warns against complacency as India prepares to take on…
Himesh Patel: ‘Actors of colour are finally being considered for…
Police Scotland Muslim police group chair embezzled £8,000 for personal expenses