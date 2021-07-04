Website Logo
  • Sunday, July 04, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 402,005
Total Cases 30,545,433
Today's Fatalities 955
Today's Cases 43,071
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 402,005
Total Cases 30,545,433
Today's Fatalities 955
Today's Cases 43,071

News

Pakistani policeman accused of killing man acquitted of blasphemy

(Representative Image: iStock)

By: SwatiRana

A PAKISTANI policeman killed a man with a cleaver over blasphemy allegations years after the victim was acquitted of the charge by a court, police said on Saturday (3).

Waqas Ahmed faced trial in 2016 over a Facebook post, but was acquitted.

The policeman, Abdul Qadir, resented the verdict and attacked him with a cleaver late Friday (2) in Rahim Yar Khan city, Punjab province.

“He was planning to kill him since 2016 over the allegations of disrespecting Prophet Mohammed,” police official Rana Muhammad Ashraf said.

Ahmed Nawaz, a police spokesman, confirmed the incident, adding the victim’s brother was also injured in the attack.

“The constable voluntarily gave himself up to the police,” Nawaz said.

Both the attacker and the victims were from the same tribe and village and they were investigating if they had some personal enmity.

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in conservative Pakistan where laws can carry the death penalty for anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or Islamic figures.

Such allegations are explosive, and often result in furious outcries across the ultra-conservative Islamic republic.

The country’s strict blasphemy laws are disproportionately used against religious minorities, including the Christian community, and critics contend they are frequently abused to settle personal scores.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

SRI LANKA
Indian Navy submits report to Sri Lankan fisheries minister
News
Eight Bangladeshis arrested in India 
UK
George Galloway eyes possible future byelections in east London and Leicester
News
Oxygen shortage occurs in Bangladesh
UK
£2 million granted to improve maternity safety in England 
US
Pakistani American admits to $5.6m loan fraud in the US
UK
Labour must “apologise” for using controversial leaflet featuring Johnson and Modi: Shami Chakrabarti
UK
‘I’ve just lived my whole life where everything is a ‘shame’, says Anita…
News
India ends the tradition of ‘government-shifting’ in Jammu & Kashmir
News
No more masks from July 19 as UK set to become ‘most open…
News
Ten countries in EU show green light to Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine
News
French judge to probe Rafale jet sale to India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Abhinay Deo on 10 years of Delhi Belly, a sequel…
Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband and filmmaker Raj Kaushal passes away

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
UK week wrap: 7 highlights and revelations you don’t want…
Indian Navy submits report to Sri Lankan fisheries minister
Eight Bangladeshis arrested in India 
Pakistani policeman accused of killing man acquitted of blasphemy
George Galloway eyes possible future byelections in east London and…
Oxygen shortage occurs in Bangladesh