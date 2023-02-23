Pakistani musician Farasat Anees calls Indian music giant T-Series a ‘disgrace’ for ‘copying’ his song Biba: ‘Please have some shame’

Both versions of “Biba” are inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s “Je Tu Akhiyaan De Samne Nahi Rehna”.

By: Mohnish Singh

Soon after Indian music label T-Series released the song titled “Biba” on Wednesday, well-known Pakistani musician Farasat Anees took to his social media account and called out the Indian music giant for plagiarising his popular song. He also said that T-Series has not responded to his emails calling them out.

For those not in the know, both versions of “Biba” are inspired by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s “Je Tu Akhiyaan De Samne Nahi Rehna”.

Anees shared bits of both songs for people to compare them. “What a disgrace! T-Series (is) stealing our work because it has been trending in the world. Me and my brothers, Toshi and Slick Trick, worked day and night to bring this song where it is. PLEASE HAVE SOME SHAME and stop ruining every good song from Pakistan,” his post read.

He further wrote, “The love and respect Indians showed to our version of ‘BIBA’ was massive. We will always be grateful for that. (They are) also supporting us in the comment section of this cheap copy of ‘BIBA’. Will always be thankful to listeners across the border!”

Fans also called out T-Series’ version of the song.

One of the fans of the original song wrote, “It takes a lot of skill to copy and paste, so I guess we should be congratulating T-Series for their impressive thievery.”

Another comment read, “Farasat’s BIBA has over 25 million views on YouTube and was featured on Joyland and has millions of streams on Spotify. It’s an incredible track.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.