  Monday, June 21, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 3,88,135
Total Cases 29,935,221
Today's Fatalities 1,422
Today's Cases 53,256
Pakistani cleric arrested for ‘abusing’ student

By: ChandrashekarBhat

PAKISTANI police said on Monday (21) that a hardline Muslim cleric appeared in court hours after they arrested him on charges of sexually abusing a student at a religious school.

The charges against Aziz-ur-Rehman, in his early 60s, who has been leading anti-blasphemy rallies over cartoons depicting Prophet Muhammad, were filed last week after mobile phone videos purporting to show the cleric forcing himself on the student went viral on
social media.

The cleric has denied the accusation in a video statement on social media, saying he was drugged before he was allegedly filmed.

The court ordered police to obtain medical and DNA tests on the cleric, a police spokesman said in Lahore.

The case has caused a stir in Pakistan and outrage on social media.

The student, who police said appeared to be in his early 20s, said the cleric had been abusing him for the past three years.

Rehman, a member of a prominent religious political party, worked for several years as a custodian at the seminary, which has now expelled him.

The student told police that he filmed the abuse and sent clips to the head of the Wafaq-ul-Madaris, a body that oversees education at religious seminaries.

It was not clear how the video clips appeared on social media.

