Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

London religious teacher, 68, jailed for child sex offences

Muhammad Asgar (Image credit: Met Police)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A RELIGIOUS teacher in South London has been jailed for 10 years for sexually abusing two boys and inflicting “severe psychological harm” on them.

Croydon Crown Court found Muhammad Asgar, 68, guilty of attempting to rape one of the boys and sexually abusing the other. The offences took place over three years.

Asgar, from Thornton Heath, taught the Qu’ran at Croydon Mosque & Islamic Centre and would forcibly kiss his first victim and rub his genitals against him, the court heard.

He also attempted to rape the boy by stripping and bending him over a sofa, the court heard. His actions traumatised the boy and disrupted his education, jurors were told.

Asgar was accused of sexually abusing another child – aged under 13 – before his offences were reported to the police.

Asgar pleaded not guilty to the offences and his lawyer claimed the teacher’s “previous good character and reputation had been destroyed” because of the accusations.

While sentencing Asgar last Friday (3), the court also subjected him to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Kiran Sonia Sawar: ‘There should be a more equal platform’ in theatre
News
UK unveils global strategy for women and girls to combat worldwide gender inequality
News
Growing tensions and potential conflicts between India-Pak, India-China, raise concerns among US intel community
News
Managing impact of inflation on families and firms is policy priority: Dr Swati Dhingra
US
Two Republican senators vote in favour of Garcetti as US ambassador to India
INDIA
Modi, Australian premier Albanese take lap of honour at stadium ahead of fourth test
INDIA
Albanese begins India tour, plays Holi in Gujarat
US
Haley blames Democrats and Republicans for spending crisis
News
US Secretary of Commerce joins in Holi celebrations at Rajnath Singh’s residence
News
UN Chief: Gender equality unlikely to be achieved for another ‘300 years’
News
Rishi Sunak leads the way with coveted Hammer award at iconic GG2 Leadership…
News
The 35th International Yoga Festival (IYF) at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh begins with Holi…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW