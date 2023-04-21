Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt re-releases in UK, UAE, and US for Eid celebrations

The Legend Of Maula Jatt Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Headlined by Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hamza Ali Abbasi, Pakistan’s blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt is getting re-released six months after it first hit the silver screen.

The critically acclaimed film, which is a reboot of the 1979 film Maula Jatt by Yunus Malik, is back in cinemas in select locations for the Eid holiday, including two theatres in the UAE, as well as locations in the UK, US, and Canada.

“We are absolutely delighted to witness history in the making,” said Pranab Kapadia, founder of Moviegoers Entertainment, the overseas distributor for the film.

“Never before has any [Pakistan] film re-released within six months of its original release. Thanks to the love of audiences across the globe and support from our exhibition partners, The Legend of Maula Jatt continues to set box office records,” he added.

Ammara Hikmat, who was a producer on the film, also took to her social media to share the good news.

“Overflowing with gratitude towards the entire team of @maulajattofficial for making this film such a massive success! Thank you for pouring so much love, creativity and hard work into this film,” she wrote.

She added, “This success wouldn’t have been possible without the enthusiasm and appreciation of our amazing audience. Thank you for spreading the word and for making it a box office hit. It means the world to us!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moviegoers Entertainment (@moviegoers_entertainment)

The Legend of Maula Jatt prides itself on being Pakistan’s highest-grossing film of all time. according to Box Office Mojo, it earned $13.8 million worldwide on 500 screens.