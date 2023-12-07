Website Logo
  Thursday, December 07, 2023
Pakistan zoo shut down after mystery tiger attack

The body of man was found in Bahawalpur’s Sherbagh Zoo in Punjab after staff spotted one of the three tigers with a shoe in its mouth

(Representational image: AFP)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A ZOO in Pakistan has been shut down after a man was mauled to death by tigers in an attack discovered during routine cleaning, officials said Thursday (7).

The body was found on Wednesday (6) morning in Bahawalpur’s Sherbagh Zoo in the eastern province of Punjab after staff spotted one of the three tigers with a shoe in its mouth.

“The zoo is closed right now as we determine how the man got in,” Ali Usman Bukhari, a senior officer of the province’s wildlife department, which operates the zoo, said.

The condition of the body suggests the attack happened late Tuesday (5) night.

“The autopsy report has not been released. However evidence gathered from the enclosure points towards him being alive when he was attacked by the tigers,” Bukhari said.

“The tigers did not go out of the den to attack the man, he jumped into their enclosure,” he said.

“If we find a security lapse, we will address it. If need be, we will hire private security guards.”

The victim has not been identified and no family member has come forward to claim the body.

Speaking to media outside the zoo after the body was discovered on Wednesday, senior local government official Zaheer Anwar said all staff had been accounted for.

“Our assessment so far is that this appears to be a lunatic, because a sensible person would not jump into the den,” he said.

“You can see the den is secured. There are stairs behind the den, maybe he jumped from there.”

The three tigers present in the den when the body was discovered have been restricted to a smaller space while evidence is collected.

The zoo was built in 1942 by the ruling royal family of the former princely state of Bahawalpur.

(AFP)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

