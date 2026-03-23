Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Pakistan cuts PSL venues, bars crowds over Gulf crisis

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the decision on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was taken after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan Super League

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari hands over the trophy to Lahore Qalanders' captain Shaheen Shah Afridi during the victory ceremony at the end of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final last year on May 25, 2025.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 23, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

PAKISTAN’s Twenty20 league will go ahead as scheduled from March 26, but matches will be held without crowds and only at two venues due to the Gulf crisis, the country’s cricket chief said on Sunday.

Pakistan has introduced fuel-saving measures in recent weeks over concerns about a possible drop in oil and gas supplies from the Gulf.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the decision on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was taken after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"The prime minister has requested restricted movements of people because of the fuel crisis, so we have decided that the PSL would continue as per the original schedule but without crowds," Naqvi told a press conference in Lahore.

The eight-team league will now be held at only two venues instead of six to limit travel, with Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and Peshawar no longer hosting matches.

"All PSL matches will now take place in Lahore and Karachi, and we hope the league could be held with crowds, but that would be contingent on the crisis in Iran ending," said Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister.

The PSL was launched in 2016 and was initially held in the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns in Pakistan.

"I feel for the Peshawar crowds who were due to watch a match for the first time," said Naqvi.

Naqvi said the PCB would compensate franchise owners for revenue losses due to the absence of crowds. Most of the gate revenue goes to the franchises.

The 11th edition of the PSL will run until May 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

cricketgulf crisismohsin naqvipakistanpsl

Related News

Laxman-Sivaramakrishnan-bcci
Cricket

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan accuses BCCI of 'colour discrimination'

ollie-pope-england
Cricket

Ollie Pope vows to fight way back into England Test team

India hockey World Cup
Sports

India to face Pakistan and England in Hockey World Cup

iran-fifa-world-cup
Football

FIFA faces tough choices as Iran signals World Cup pullout

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us