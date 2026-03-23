Pakistan cuts PSL venues, bars crowds over Gulf crisis

PAKISTAN’s Twenty20 league will go ahead as scheduled from March 26, but matches will be held without crowds and only at two venues due to the Gulf crisis, the country’s cricket chief said on Sunday.

Pakistan has introduced fuel-saving measures in recent weeks over concerns about a possible drop in oil and gas supplies from the Gulf.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said the decision on the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was taken after consultation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"The prime minister has requested restricted movements of people because of the fuel crisis, so we have decided that the PSL would continue as per the original schedule but without crowds," Naqvi told a press conference in Lahore.

The eight-team league will now be held at only two venues instead of six to limit travel, with Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan and Peshawar no longer hosting matches.

"All PSL matches will now take place in Lahore and Karachi, and we hope the league could be held with crowds, but that would be contingent on the crisis in Iran ending," said Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister.

The PSL was launched in 2016 and was initially held in the United Arab Emirates due to security concerns in Pakistan.

"I feel for the Peshawar crowds who were due to watch a match for the first time," said Naqvi.

Naqvi said the PCB would compensate franchise owners for revenue losses due to the absence of crowds. Most of the gate revenue goes to the franchises.

The 11th edition of the PSL will run until May 3.

(With inputs from agencies)