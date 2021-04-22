Trending Now
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir looks on during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on July 5, 2019. (Photo by OLLY GREENWOOD / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read OLLY GREENWOOD/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan paceman Amir joins Kent for T20 Blast

Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has agreed to join Kent for the second half of the English county’s Twenty20 Blast campaign this season.

Amir will be available for seven of Kent’s group stage matches and will have an option to play in the knockout rounds if they qualify.

The 29-year-old won both the T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy with Pakistan before retiring from all forms of international cricket in 2020.

He had earlier been handed a five-year ban for his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in the series against England in 2010 for his actions as a then-19-year-old.

Amir’s first match could be against Essex at Chelmsford on June 25.

“I am excited to join a Kent team full of potential,” Amir said.

“I have always enjoyed playing at Canterbury and I hope I will be able to help Kent win a trophy this year.”











