Karachi to host Pakistan’s first international padel tournament

Legends Arena

Legends Arena, which opened Pakistan’s first padel courts two years ago, has since been at the centre of the sport’s rapid growth in the country.

By Vivek MishraOct 01, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
PAKISTAN will host its first international padel tournament next month, with Karachi’s Legends Arena set to stage the Asia Pacific Padel Tour (APPT) Grand Slam from October 30 to November 2.

The tournament will feature professional men’s and women’s competitions, along with men’s, women’s and mixed amateur events. The total prize fund is US$13,000, and registrations for amateur players remain open until October 20.

Legends Arena, which opened Pakistan’s first padel courts two years ago, has since been at the centre of the sport’s rapid growth in the country. Pakistan now has more than 350 courts, with Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad emerging as key hubs.

Jahangir Khan, chairman of Legends Arena, said the event is an opportunity for local players to measure themselves against Asia’s best. “When we started two years ago there was a lot of interest in padel but the standard wasn’t that high as everyone was just learning. But now, in two years, I can see it's a very different standard of padel here,” he said.

“Having the international tournament here at Legends Arena will be a boost to the younger generation, especially those taking up this sport very seriously. It will also give our players the opportunity to see what level they are at. I am confident that in the future, we just might have some of the top players from here as well.”

APPT CEO Carlos Carrillo said: “We are excited to come to Pakistan for the first time and bring international competition to the country. It is a pleasure to do so in collaboration with Legends Arena.”

Talal Shah Khan, CEO of Total Sports and Legends Arena, said: “Bringing the Asia Pacific Padel Tour Grand Slam to Karachi is a proud moment for all of us at Legends Arena and for Pakistan’s growing padel community.”

karachi sportsasia pacific padel tourlegends arenapadel tournamentpakistan padel

