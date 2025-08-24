Skip to content
Pakistan seeks Kashmir and terrorism talks with India

Foreign minister Ishaq Dar reveals call from US over Pahalgam and says discussions will not be limited to only Kashmir

Ishaq Dar

Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan had not requested any mediation in its talks with India, but was offered a meeting at a neutral venue. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 24, 2025
Eastern Eye

PAKISTAN is ready for a “comprehensive dialogue with India” to discuss Kashmir and other issues, foreign minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday (22).

Dar, who also holds the portfolio of the deputy prime minister, said Pakistan was clear from the outset that discussions with India would not take place on any single-point agenda.

“Talks, whenever held, will be not just Kashmir but on all issues,” he told reporters outside the parliament in Islamabad.

India has maintained that it will have a dialogue with Pakistan over Kashmir and crossborder terrorism.

Dar said Pakistan had not requested any mediation in its talks with India, but was offered a meeting at a neutral venue.

“We were told to sit down at a neutral location, and I said if that is the case, we are willing to meet,” he said.

The minister also claimed the US has nudged Islamabad towards a ceasefire with India.

“I received a call from the US for a ceasefire,” Dar said. “I had made it clear that Pakistan did not want a war.”

An attack by terrorists on April 22 in Indian Kashmir’s Pahalgam left 26 people dead, prompting Delhi to launch strikes under ‘operation Sindoor’. Four days of drone and missile strikes followed, before India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict.

Dar said the ceasefire with India was in place.

His comments came as Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi met Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir on Friday and discussed regional security and counter-terrorism.

“Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums,” the army said in a statement on Friday.

“Wang Yi reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development,” it added.

On Thursday (21), Wang and Dar held talks to review the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 2.0, trade and economic relations, multilateral cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

