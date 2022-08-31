Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Pakistan floods: British Red Cross launches emergency appeal

The British Red Cross Pakistan Floods Appeal will support the ongoing relief efforts.

Local residents walk next to a road damaged by flash floods near the banks of river Swat after heavy rains in Bahrain town of Swat valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 31, 2022. (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

The British Red Cross has launched an emergency fundraising appeal in response to the devastating floods in Pakistan.

The British Red Cross Pakistan Floods Appeal will support the ongoing relief efforts in the country, a statement said .

Pakistan Red Crescent are among the first responders and are providing safe drinking water, tents, first aid, medical and financial support and other life-saving aid. Its volunteers are currently working in 23 districts across Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, the statement added.

As a result of the floods, around a thousand lives have already been lost, and more than one million homes have been damaged.

Mike Adamson, Chief Executive of the British Red Cross said: “One third of Pakistan is underwater and one in seven people have been affected by these devastating floods. More help is urgently needed.

“The British Red Cross is launching an emergency appeal to get vital aid to those that need it most. Please do give if you are able so we can support those in need.”

Abrar ul Haq, chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent, said: “The situation is worsening by the day. These torrential floods have severely restricted transportation and mobility. Most of those affected are also immobile or marooned making it hard for us to reach them.

“We are currently providing relief assistance in 23 of the most affected districts. We have also deployed more 500 staff and volunteers to flood-affected districts. We have also started mobilising help from International Committee of the Red Cross, Partner National Societies and local and international donors.

“We fear the worst is yet to come as these kinds of waters could mean the risk of water-borne diseases are looming over the heads of our people.”

To donate, click here

Eastern Eye

