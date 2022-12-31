Website Logo
  Saturday, December 31, 2022
Pakistan embassy property in Washington DC auctioned to ‘highest bidder’: Report

A Jewish group, which presumably wanted to build a synagogue at this site, submitted the ‘second-highest bid’

By: Melvin Samuel

A Pakistani embassy property in the US capital of Washington DC that has been put up for auction has likely gone to the highest bidder named Shahal Khan of Burkhan World Investments, according to a report in the Dawn.

Khan is believed to have offered $6.8 million for the property. Burkhan World is based in Washington and claims to “invest in projects that it believes will have a positive impact on our society”, the newspaper reported. In an emailed response to the Dawn newspaper, Devin Orrego Guevara, a representative for Burkhan World confirmed that the highest bid for the property was submitted by Shahal Khan.

The diplomatic status of the property was revoked in 2018, which made it liable to pay taxes to Washington. In 2019 the embassy had paid $819,333 but there was an outstanding tax liability of $1.3 million. Further, this outstanding tax would increase by USD 100,000 per quarter, according to the Dawn report.

Further, the newspaper report said that a Jewish group, which presumably wanted to build a synagogue at this site, submitted the ‘second-highest bid’, as reported earlier. The third bidder was an American investment company, which employs US citizens of Indian origin as well.

The Dawn reported quoting Pakistani media reports from November 30 that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) had informed Pakistan’s cabinet that the Pakistan embassy in Washington is to be relocated to its present location in April 2003.

And since then the two old chancery buildings, at 2201 R Street, have remained unoccupied.

Although in 2010 then prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani approved the repair by taking a secured loan of $7 million from the National Bank of Pakistan in Washington. According to another Dawn report published on December 14, the R Street building was purchased by Ambassador Syed Amjad Ali between 1953 and 1956.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

