Gunmen attack vehicles, kill 23 on Pakistan highway

Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed that 23 people had been killed, although police had initially reported 22 deaths.

The attack targeted various vehicles, including buses and goods trucks, with ten vehicles set ablaze. (Photo: X/@ghulamabbasshah)

By: EasternEye

A MILITANT attack on a highway in southwestern Pakistan resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, officials reported on Monday.

The attack targeted various vehicles, including buses and goods trucks, with ten vehicles set ablaze.

According to a senior superintendent of police, Ayub Achakzai, armed men blocked the route in Balochistan on Sunday night, forced passengers off the vehicles, and shot them after checking their identity cards, reported Reuters.

Hameed Zahir, the deputy commissioner of the area, stated that the attackers also killed the drivers of coal-carrying trucks before setting at least 10 trucks on fire.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province, is rich in natural resources but remains economically underdeveloped.

In recent years, Baloch separatists have increased attacks on Punjabis and Sindhis working in the region, as well as on foreign energy firms. They believe these groups exploit the region without sharing its wealth.

The attack is reminiscent of a similar incident in April, where 11 Punjabi labourers were killed after being abducted from a bus in Naushki city, Balochistan.

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed “deep grief and condemnation over the terrorist attack” in a statement issued by his office on Monday.

The Balochistan Liberation Army claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that their fighters had targeted military personnel travelling in civilian clothes, who were shot after being identified. However, Pakistan’s interior ministry stated that the victims were innocent citizens.

The prime minister’s office vowed that security forces would retaliate and bring the perpetrators to justice.

