Pakistan-based journalist sacked for anti-Semitic remark

A NOTED international news channel has sacked its Islamabad-based contributor for his alleged anti-Semitic remark against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

CNN said in a statement that Adeel Raja, whose “reporting contributed to some newsgathering efforts from Islamabad” would not be working with the media network “in any capacity”.

Raja, who apparently worked for CNN as a freelancer for about eight years, had on Sunday allegedly tweeted, ‘The world today needs a Hitler’, which he deleted within three hours of posting it.

Media reports said the journalist had praised the German dictator on earlier occasions too. During the 2014 football world cup, he had said he supported Germany because of Hitler. A Daily Mail report said Raja had then tweeted, ‘The only reason I am supporting Germany in the finals — Hitler was a German and he did good with those Jews’, before following it up the next day with another tweet, ‘Hail Hitler.’

Raja’s is the latest instance of journalists shown the door for objectionable comments on social media. An American daily had earlier this year let go of a freelance journalist following her tweet on president Joe Biden, although the media house did not confirm the reason for her exit.