Pakistan intercepts militant incursion at Afghan border

Military guns down 54 'jihadists sent by foreign masters'

Tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have risen since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 01, 2025
Eastern Eye

PAKISTAN’S army said last Sunday (27) its soldiers killed 54 militants who had tried to enter the country by crossing its northwestern border with Afghanistan.

“Movement of a large group... who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border was detected by the security forces” in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa between last Friday (25) and Sunday, according to an army statement.

The “group of jihadists was specifically infiltrating on behest of their ‘foreign masters’ to undertake high profile terrorist activities inside Pakistan,” it said, adding that 54 militants had been killed. “Such actions by (jihadists), at a time when India is levelling baseless accusations against Pakistan, clearly implies on whose cues (the jihadists are) operating,” it said.

Pakistan is grappling with a broad uptick in militancy coinciding with the Taliban’s 2021 return to power in neighbouring Afghanistan, where Islamabad claims attackers are now taking shelter.

Separately, India has accused Pakistan of supporting “cross-border terrorism” after gunmen killed 26 people last Tuesday (22) in the worst attack on civilians in the contested Kashmir region in years. Islamabad has denied any involvement.

The Pakistani army said a “large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered” from the militants attempting to enter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It came a day after 15 militants were killed in the province in three clashes that also left two soldiers dead.

More than 200 people, mostly security forces, have been killed in attacks since the start of the year by armed groups fighting the government in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, according to an AFP tally.

Interior minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters in Lahore last Sunday that the militants’ “foreign masters are pushing them to enter Pakistan”.

“Our soldiers attacked them from three sides and killed 54,” Naqvi said.

“This is the biggest number of this ongoing operation till today, such a big number has never been killed before.”

Last year was the deadliest in nearly a decade in Pakistan, according to the Centre for Research and Security Studies in Islamabad, with the vast majority of the attacks near the western border with Afghanistan. Pakistan accuses the Taliban government of failing to rout out militants organising on Afghan soil, a charge Kabul routinely denies. (AFP)

afghan militantsafghan refugeesjihadistspakistan

Jaishankar and Rubio

Jaishankar said in a post on X that he told Rubio the 'perpetrators, backers and planners' of the April 22 attack 'must be brought to justice'.

X/@DrSJaishankar

India wants Kashmir attackers brought to justice, Jaishankar tells US

INDIA's foreign minister S Jaishankar has told US secretary of state Marco Rubio that those behind last week's attack in Kashmir must be brought to justice. The comments came as the United States called for de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

The US said Rubio spoke to leaders of both countries in separate calls on Wednesday and encouraged them to work together to reduce tensions.

Keep ReadingShow less
China Opens Travel Access for Indian Pilgrims to Sacred Sites

Kailash and Lake Manasarovar are revered sites in Tibetan Buddhism, Hinduism and other faiths.

getty image

China clears path for Indian pilgrims

CHINA’S foreign ministry announced on Monday (28) that Indian pilgrims would be able to travel to holy sites in Tibet for the first time in five years this summer, in the latest sign of warming relations between the two countries.

Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar in China’s Tibet region are important in many religions, including Tibetan Buddhism and Hinduism, but Indian pilgrims had been unable to cross the border since 2020 owing to the pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK and US call for calm as India-Pakistan tensions rise

FILE PHOTO: UK Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer visits Gaza’s wounded at Al-Arish General Hospital on October 16, 2024 in Arish, Egypt. (Photo by Ali Moustafa/Getty Images)

UK and US call for calm as India-Pakistan tensions rise


THE UK and the US governments have urged India and Pakistan to avoid escalating tensions following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists last Tuesday (22).

In London, Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer responded to an urgent question in Parliament tabled by British Sikh Labour MP Gurinder Singh Josan about the UK's role in supporting India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Modi gives military ‘operational freedom’ after Kashmir attack

Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi; chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan; Rajnath Singh; national security advisor Ajit Doval; Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi; and chief of air staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Tuesday (29)

Modi gives military ‘operational freedom’ after Kashmir attack

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi has given India’s military “operational freedom” to respond to a deadly attack in Kashmir last week, a senior government source said on Tuesday (29).

Modi told defence and security chiefs in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday that the armed forces had the “complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and timing of our response to the terror attack on civilians in Kashmir”, the source said.

Keep ReadingShow less
indian military strike

An Indian Army soldier looks out from an armoured vehicle on a highway leading to South Kashmir's Pahalgam, following an attack, in Marhama village, in Kashmir, April 23, 2025.

Reuters

Pakistan says it has credible intelligence of imminent Indian military strike

PAKISTAN said on Wednesday that it has credible intelligence suggesting India may carry out a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours. The statement comes amid rising tensions following an attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India has blamed Pakistan for the assault in Pahalgam last week, which was the deadliest attack on civilians in the region in 25 years. The relationship between the two countries has deteriorated since the incident.

Keep ReadingShow less
