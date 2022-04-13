Website Logo
  • Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Pakistan abolishes two weekly offs in government offices

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN’S new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has abolished two weekly offs in government offices as he attempted to revive the cash-strapped country’s economy.

Sharif also changed office hours to 8 am instead of 10:00 am. He announced that only Sunday will be the weekly-off day in government offices.

“We have come to serve the masses and no moment will be wasted,” he said while interacting with his staff on Tuesday (12), his second day in office.

“Honesty, transparency, diligence and hard work are our guiding principles,” he was quoted as saying by the state-run Radio Pakistan.

He ordered immediate implementation of the announcements on the increase in pension and the minimum wage of PKR 25,000 (£10.52).

Sharif also called an emergency meeting of experts to deliberate on the serious economic situation faced by the country.

Sharif, who became Pakistan’s new prime minister after the unceremonious ouster of Imran Khan, is a hard-core realist and over the years has earned the reputation of a matter-of-fact person as well as a good administrator.

The 70-year-old younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif has served as the chief minister of the most populous and politically crucial Punjab province thrice.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Neither Army nor foreign country can safeguard Pakistan’s democracy: Imran Khan
News
Lord Bilimoria joins consortium aiming to buy Chelsea FC
UK
India, UK discuss Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership
UK
Sunak subjects himself to scrutiny
News
Blinken: India-Russia relationship developed when ‘US was not a partner’
News
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to be fined for breaching lockdown rules
UK
Plan to convert former Co-op into Hindu temple
UK
Labour Leader Keir Starmer defends his record on tackling ‘Islamophobia’
News
Study: Mild Covid may impair fertility in men
PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is a ‘hard-core realist’
News
Amarnath Yatra likely to be ‘biggest ever’ this year
News
Johnson agrees to Sunak’s investigation request
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Neither Army nor foreign country can safeguard Pakistan’s democracy: Imran…
Pakistan abolishes two weekly offs in government offices
Lord Bilimoria joins consortium aiming to buy Chelsea FC
Jaishankar, Tai discuss bilateral trade, barriers
India, UK discuss Enhanced Cyber Security Partnership
Dube, Uthappa fire IPL holders Chennai to first win