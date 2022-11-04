Website Logo
  • Friday, November 04, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Pak PM Sharif, Minister Sanaullah and and Major General Faisal Naseer tried to kill me, says Imran Khan

The cricketer-turned-politician said he received information about this sinister plot from “insiders”.

Image Credit – Getty Images

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Former Pakistan premier Imran Khan on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer were part of the sinister plot to assassinate him in the same way former Punjab governor Salman Taseer was killed in 2011 by a religious extremist.

Khan, 70, suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Addressing the nation from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital here, in his first address since the assassination attempt, Khan said he had made a video of four other individuals who were part of the larger conspiracy to kill him.

“Four people plotted to kill me. I made a video and named those people and have stashed it abroad,” he said, adding that it would be released in case something untoward happens to him.

The cricketer-turned-politician said he received information about this sinister plot from “insiders”.

“How did I find out? Insiders told me. The day before Wazirabad, they made the plan to kill me as they saw the number of people increasing using the script of religious extremism,” he asserted.

Khan, the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said that “handlers” had planned to get him murdered in the same way former Punjab governor Taseer was killed.

“Firstly, they accused me of blasphemy […] they made tapes and released them and PMLN projected it, I knew who was doing it.

“It is very easy to find out because this is a digital world. So first it was projected that I disrespected religion and then their plan was what they did in Wazirabad […] that a religious extremist killed Imran Khan,” he claimed.

Khan said he had narrated this plan to the public during a September 24 rally. “This (the attempted assassination) happened exactly according to the script,” he said.

In his address, Khan said he was hit by four bullets on his right leg during the assassination attempt a day earlier, when he was leading a political march in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Dr Faisal Sultan, who is treating Khan, said x-rays of Khan’s right leg showed that his tibia was damaged and in fact fractured.

“In this scan, the line you see on the right leg is the main artery. The bullet fragments were very near it,” Sultan said.

Khan has been demanding fresh elections and launched a long march to Islamabad on October 28 to press the government to accept his demands.

– PTI

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Three accused deny murdering Hounslow dad and dumping his body in woods
News
Bradford pharmacist Dr Mahendra Patel collects OBE from Princess Royal
News
Leicester unrest: ‘Hate crime expert’ Dr Chris Allen steps down from review after opposition from…
News
Why this 25-year-old Indian man’s post after getting sacked from Twitter is going viral
News
Meet these two Indians who are among finalists for Prince William’s £1m Earthshot Prize
News
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street calls for lower goods tariffs in India trade talks
Sports
‘You have always been a warrior’: Mahela Jayawardene lauds Virat for breaking his…
News
Jemima Goldsmith expresses relief as her ex-husband Imran Khan is stable after attack
News
Attack on Imran Khan a manifestation of religious extremism in Pakistan: Interior minister
News
UK researchers cure man who had Covid for 411 days
News
Imran Khan vows to continue protest march after attack on him
News
Canadian govt will not recognise ‘Khalistan’ referendum: India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW