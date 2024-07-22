Paes, Amritraj become first Asian men inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj made India the 28th nation represented in the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

International Tennis Hall of Fame 2024 members Leander Paes and Vijay Amritraj pose for photos following the induction ceremony. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Former doubles world number one Leander Paes and tennis broadcaster, actor, and player Vijay Amritraj became the first Asian men inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday.

They were joined by British tennis journalist and author Richard Evans in enshrinement ceremonies at the Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island, USA. Paes shared memories of playing football and hockey before turning to tennis and following his hockey-captain father as an Olympic medallist.

“It’s my greatest honour to be on this stage with these legends of the game, people who have inspired me every single day of my life,” Paes said. “I would like to thank you so much for giving this Indian boy hope.”

Amritraj, 70, played from 1970 until retiring in 1993. He won 15 ATP singles titles and 399 matches and was ranked as high as 18th in the world. He also helped India reach the Davis Cup finals in 1974 and 1987.

“I am humbled and honoured to join this incredible and exclusive group that have brought glory to our sport,” Amritraj said.

After his playing career, Amritraj supported humanitarian causes, backed ATP and WTA events in India, and acted in the James Bond and Star Trek movie series.

“A feeling came over me that I had never experienced,” Amritraj said of learning about his election to the Hall. “This was an honour not just for me, for my family, for my parents, but for all of my fellow Indians and my country who live around the world.”

Evans was inducted in the contributor category for his impact on the sport. Paes, 51, an 18-time Grand Slam champion in doubles and mixed doubles, was selected in the player category. He honed his skills at an Amritraj youth academy.

“Playing for 1.4 billion people could either be pressure or it could be wind within your wings,” Paes said. “I’d like to thank every single one of my countrymen who supported me, who stood by through all the ups and downs. You all were the inspiration, the support, you were even the strength to guide me through when even I didn’t believe.”

Paes won career Grand Slams in both men’s and mixed doubles, completing one in men’s by winning the 2012 Australian Open and another in mixed by capturing the 2016 French Open. He won the 1996 Atlanta Olympics bronze medal by defeating Brazil’s Fernando Meligeni 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. His only ATP singles title came in 1998 on Newport grass in the same venue where he was inducted.

“As my father always said to me, if you believe in yourself, you work hard, you’ll be passionate not only to win prize money and trophies, but you do that to inspire the world,” Paes said. “It has been my greatest honour to play for my countrymen in seven Olympics, to stand where the national anthem is playing in all those Davis Cups, and to prove that we Asians can win Grand Slams and also be number one in our field, be it tennis or anything.”