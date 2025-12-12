Skip to content
Novo Nordisk launches Ozempic in India as type 2 diabetes and obesity cases surge

Weekly semaglutide pens priced competitively while specialists warn it’s not for cosmetic weight loss.

Ozempic

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 12, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Novo Nordisk is selling Ozempic in India now.
  • Smallest pen, 0.25 mg – about £20.59 (₹2,200) a week (four doses in a pen)
  • Bigger pens – half a mg and 1 mg – cost around £95.18 (₹10,170) and £104.58 (₹11,175)
  • Only specialists can prescribe it – endocrinologists or internal medicine doctors.

Novo Nordisk has started selling Ozempic in India. The smallest weekly pen, 0.25 mg, costs around £20.59 (₹2,200). That covers four doses. Doctors say it lowers blood sugar. Some patients also lose weight. The bigger pens – 0.5 mg and 1 mg – cost about £95.18 (₹10,170) and £104.58 (₹11,175) per month.

Ozempic Novo Nordisk launches Ozempic in India as diabetes cases climb


Why Ozempic matters

Ozempic is approved for adults with type 2 diabetes. Diet and exercise are still needed. It helps with sugar levels and some people also lose weight. Weight loss can be up to 8 kilos for some, while others see smaller changes. The drug can also protect the heart and kidneys.

Only specialists can prescribe it, including endocrinologists or physicians in internal medicine, and it is not for cosmetic use. Novo says the pricing is competitive and the injection is imported from Denmark. The aim is wide availability across India, so supply should stay steady.

Ozempic weekly pens now available in India for type 2 diabetes


How Ozempic fits into India’s drug market

The GLP-1 diabetes segment in India is highly competitive. Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro leads sales, while Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, launched in June, focuses on weight management. A recent price cut for Wegovy increased its uptake.

Ozempic will be distributed directly by Novo Nordisk. Its collaboration with Emcure Pharma applies only to the weight-loss drug Poviztra and does not extend to Ozempic. Generics are expected after the semaglutide patent expires in 2026. Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, and Lupin are working on versions. Analysts say early entry is key to building familiarity before cheaper options appear.

India gets Ozempic as obesity and diabetes numbers rise


What this launch means for Indian patients

India has over 10 crore adults living with type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes affects another 13.6 crore people, and generalised obesity impacts 25.4 crore. Medicines that address both conditions are scarce. Experts say Ozempic offers a treatment option for patients who require comprehensive management. The drug should only be taken under specialist supervision, and the weekly pen provides a convenient dosing schedule.

Doctors say Ozempic helps blood sugar and weight management in adults


Outlook for Ozempic in India

Ozempic is approved in 75 countries and over 75 lakh people have used it. Demand has strained supply in some places, but India will get steady imports. The GLP-1 market could reach £233.64 crore (₹25,000 crore) by 2030. Uptake depends on pricing, brand trust, and specialist prescriptions. Novo says its combination of sugar control, weight loss, and organ protection will make it a preferred choice.

More For You

Nina Wadia

Nina Wadia is known for her TV comedy and soap roles

NHS launches free 'Healthy Choices Quiz' with actress Nina Wadia

Highlights

  • Free NHS quiz takes just five minutes and provides personalised health score out of 10.
  • Nina Wadia endorses the tool, saying it helped her identify areas for improvement including sleep and exercise.
  • Initiative forms part of government's 10 Year Health Plan to shift focus from treating illness to prevention.
The NHS has launched a new online 'Healthy Choices Quiz' designed to help people take their first steps towards better health, with support from actress Nina Wadia, known for her TV comedy and soap roles.

The free, five-minute quiz asks participants about their lifestyle choices including diet, exercise, sleep patterns, alcohol consumption, smoking and vaping habits. Based on their answers, users receive a personalised score out of 10 alongside tailored advice and access to NHS resources.

Nina, who features in a short film promoting the quiz, said "I really enjoyed taking the Quiz; it was fun and interesting to do, and it gave me the chance to reflect on my health and lifestyle more than I normally do.

Keep ReadingShow less
