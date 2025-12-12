Novo Nordisk launches Ozempic in India as type 2 diabetes and obesity cases surge

Highlights:

Novo Nordisk has started selling Ozempic in India. The smallest weekly pen, 0.25 mg, costs around £20.59 (₹2,200). That covers four doses. Doctors say it lowers blood sugar. Some patients also lose weight. The bigger pens – 0.5 mg and 1 mg – cost about £95.18 (₹10,170) and £104.58 (₹11,175) per month.

Why Ozempic matters

Ozempic is approved for adults with type 2 diabetes. Diet and exercise are still needed. It helps with sugar levels and some people also lose weight. Weight loss can be up to 8 kilos for some, while others see smaller changes. The drug can also protect the heart and kidneys.

Only specialists can prescribe it, including endocrinologists or physicians in internal medicine, and it is not for cosmetic use. Novo says the pricing is competitive and the injection is imported from Denmark. The aim is wide availability across India, so supply should stay steady.

How Ozempic fits into India’s drug market

The GLP-1 diabetes segment in India is highly competitive. Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro leads sales, while Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, launched in June, focuses on weight management. A recent price cut for Wegovy increased its uptake.

Ozempic will be distributed directly by Novo Nordisk. Its collaboration with Emcure Pharma applies only to the weight-loss drug Poviztra and does not extend to Ozempic. Generics are expected after the semaglutide patent expires in 2026. Sun Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, and Lupin are working on versions. Analysts say early entry is key to building familiarity before cheaper options appear.

What this launch means for Indian patients

India has over 10 crore adults living with type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes affects another 13.6 crore people, and generalised obesity impacts 25.4 crore. Medicines that address both conditions are scarce. Experts say Ozempic offers a treatment option for patients who require comprehensive management. The drug should only be taken under specialist supervision, and the weekly pen provides a convenient dosing schedule.

Outlook for Ozempic in India

Ozempic is approved in 75 countries and over 75 lakh people have used it. Demand has strained supply in some places, but India will get steady imports. The GLP-1 market could reach £233.64 crore (₹25,000 crore) by 2030. Uptake depends on pricing, brand trust, and specialist prescriptions. Novo says its combination of sugar control, weight loss, and organ protection will make it a preferred choice.