Oximeters less accurate on black and brown skin, warn experts

(Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pooja Shrivastava

OXIMETERS can overestimate the amount of oxygen in black and minority ethnic people, NHS England and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have said on Saturday (31).

Official NHS guidance has been changed for the use of blood oxygen monitors after it was found that they may not be as accurate when used on deeper skin tones. The devices beam light through the blood, and skin pigmentation may affect how light is absorbed, reports said citing Covid experts.

NHS England is issuing updated guidance, advising patients from black, Asian and other ethnic minority groups to continue using pulse oximeters, but to seek advice from a healthcare professional as well, reports said. “There have been some reports [oximeters] may be less accurate if you have brown or black skin. They may show readings higher than the level of oxygen in your blood,” says the NHS website, adding that one should still use a pulse oximeter, if given one.

Dr Habib Naqvi, director of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, welcomed the updated guidance on pulse oximeters amid growing concern over reliability of oximeters with deeper skin tones.

“We have growing evidence highlighting inconsistencies in pulse oximeter readings amongst those with darker skin tones,” Naqvi said on Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday (31).

“It cannot and should not be ignored, particularly during the current Covid pandemic that is significantly having a disproportionate impact upon black and ethnic minority people.”

He also added that potential limitations of all healthcare equipment on minority ethnic groups and those more susceptible to certain illnesses should be made “common knowledge”.

The news NHS guidance came after it emerged that a disproportionate number of black, Asian and minority ethnic people have died with Covid-19 throughout the pandemic.

The NHS also says anyone with concerns is advised to look for changes over time rather than relying on a single reading.

While normal oxygen level in the blood is between 95 per cent and 100 per cent, there are reports that in many people suffering from severe Covid-19, levels of drops to 70 and 80 per cent.

Oxygen levels in the blood can drop to dangerously low levels without the patient noticing, in what is known as “silent hypoxia”. People whose oxygen levels have fallen below 92 per cent are urged to go to A&E for medical attention.