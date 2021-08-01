Website Logo
  • Sunday, August 01, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 423,810
Total Cases 31,613,993
Today's Fatalities 593
Today's Cases 41,649
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 423,810
Total Cases 31,613,993
Today's Fatalities 593
Today's Cases 41,649

HEADLINE STORY

Oximeters less accurate on black and brown skin, warn experts

(Photo by ULISES RUIZ/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pooja Shrivastava

OXIMETERS can overestimate the amount of oxygen in black and minority ethnic people, NHS England and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have said on Saturday (31). 

 

Official NHS guidance has been changed for the use of blood oxygen monitors after it was found that they may not be as accurate when used on deeper skin tones. The devices beam light through the blood, and skin pigmentation may affect how light is absorbed, reports said citing Covid experts.

NHS England is issuing updated guidance, advising patients from black, Asian and other ethnic minority groups to continue using pulse oximeters, but to seek advice from a healthcare professional as well, reports said.

“There have been some reports [oximeters] may be less accurate if you have brown or black skin. They may show readings higher than the level of oxygen in your blood,” says the NHS website, adding that one should still use a pulse oximeter, if given one.

Dr Habib Naqvi, director of the NHS Race and Health Observatory, welcomed the updated guidance on pulse oximeters amid growing concern over reliability of oximeters with deeper skin tones.

“We have growing evidence highlighting inconsistencies in pulse oximeter readings amongst those with darker skin tones,” Naqvi said on Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday (31).

“It cannot and should not be ignored, particularly during the current Covid pandemic that is significantly having a disproportionate impact upon black and ethnic minority people.”

He also added that potential limitations of all healthcare equipment on minority ethnic groups and those more susceptible to certain illnesses should be made “common knowledge”.

The news NHS guidance came after it emerged that a disproportionate number of black, Asian and minority ethnic people have died with Covid-19 throughout the pandemic.

The NHS also says anyone with concerns is advised to look for changes over time rather than relying on a single reading.

While normal oxygen level in the blood is between 95 per cent and 100 per cent, there are reports that in many people suffering from severe Covid-19, levels of drops to 70 and 80 per cent.

Oxygen levels in the blood can drop to dangerously low levels without the patient noticing, in what is known as “silent hypoxia”. People whose oxygen levels have fallen below 92 per cent are urged to go to A&E for medical attention.

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Southgate wants greater Asian representation in football
HEADLINE STORY
Apsana Begum cleared of housing fraud
News
Pakistan’s largest city to undergo partial lockdown to curb virus spread
HEADLINE STORY
India – the new frontier for Olympics-broadcast chief
News
Myanmar democracy movement moves out of jailed Suu Kyi’s shadow
News
Pregnant women urged to get Covid-19 vaccine ‘as most are unvaccinated’
Sports
Olympics: Indian women’s hockey team stays in the hunt with Ireland win
News
MPs condemn inaction over ‘institutional racism’ in UK police
HEADLINE STORY
UK financial watchdog set to improve diversity in boardrooms
News
Vishal Mehrotra: Father condemns as police scrap public appeal
HEADLINE STORY
Southgate says scouting of talents in Asian community got to be creative
News
UK begins vaccine donation to ‘vulnerable’ countries
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Oximeters less accurate on black and brown skin, warn experts
Southgate wants greater Asian representation in football
Dev Patel on feeling the intense desire to prove himself
Deepika Padukone on 12 years of Love Aaj Kal: I…
Hansal Mehta lambasts Bollywood for not supporting Shilpa Shetty
Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi to headline Disney+ Hotstar’s Six…