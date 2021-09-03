Website Logo
  • Friday, September 03, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 439,895
Total Cases 32,903,289
Today's Fatalities 366
Today's Cases 45,352
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 439,895
Total Cases 32,903,289
Today's Fatalities 366
Today's Cases 45,352

Business

Oxford Nanopore set for London IPO

A Covid-19 rapid testing facility set up in Elephant and Castle on June 15, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITISH life sciences unicorn Oxford Nanopore is set to go public in the coming weeks.

Co-founded by Gordon Sanghera, the company is working with Bank of America, Citi and JP Morgan to launch an initial public offering (IPO) and list its shares on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), media reports said.

The most recent fundraising efforts valued Oxford Nanopore at £2.48 billion ($3.42 billion) and this is expected to be the benchmark when it issues shares to the public.

The company raised £195 million in May this year, taking IP Group’s stake in it to 14.5 per cent. Singapore’s Temasek is another major shareholder of the Oxford-headquartered company which provides rapid Covid-19 tests to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS).

The proportion of offer of sale from promoters and fresh issue of shares is not known yet, but its anticipated float on the LSE could boost the local stock market as the company is bucking the trend of biotech firms going for Nasdaq listings.

Oxford Nanopore said in March that it was preparing for a float in the second half of the year “depending on market conditions”.

Founded in 2005 as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, the company provides DNA/RNA sequencing technology for biomedical, pathogen, plant and animal scientific research, infectious diseases and food and agriculture sectors.

The company employs about 600 people from multiple disciplines including nanopore science, molecular biology and applications, informatics, engineering, electronics and manufacturing.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
UAE healthcare firm NMC restructuring gets creditors’ nod
PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s Lakson Group, Air Arabia to start low-cost airline
US
Theranos trial: Judge requires Covid shots for jurors
INDIA
UK, India sign $1.2bn investment package in green projects
UK
Blackburn-based Adhan Group has bought Preston’s St George’s Shopping Centre
UK
UK shopper numbers improve in August, data shows
US
Theranos trial: Who is Ramesh Balwani?
US
Theranos founder accuses former COO of psychological and sexual abuse
HEADLINE STORY
India hits record 20.1 per cent growth in April-June quarter
UK
Food supply shortage and price rise will continue next year, says Olam’s Anantharaman
Business
Airtel to raise $2.86 bn through rights issue
UK
Issa brothers may open 300 Asda convenience stores at petrol stations
Eastern Eye

Videos

Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Exclusive: “I’m very excited to give an Asian superhero to…
PETA files complaint against Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies as horse…
Parineeti Chopra joins Amitabh Bachchan on the cast of Sooraj…
Sharman Joshi set to make his debut in Telugu cinema
Anita Anand’s biography on British-Indian Princess set for series adaption…
UAE healthcare firm NMC restructuring gets creditors’ nod