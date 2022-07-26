Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

‘Orwellian’ facial recognition cameras in UK stores challenged by rights group

The complaint claims the use of the biometric cameras “is infringing the data rights of a significant number of UK data subjects”.

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

SHOPPERS at a supermarket chain in southern England are being tracked by facial recognition cameras, prompting a legal complaint by a privacy rights group.

Big Brother Watch said Southern Co-operative’s use of biometric scans in 35 stores across Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Bristol, Brighton and Hove, Chichester, Southampton, and London was “Orwellian in the extreme” and urged Britain’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to investigate whether it breaches data protection legislation.

The complaint claims the use of the biometric cameras “is infringing the data rights of a significant number of UK data subjects”.

It outlines how the facial recognition system, sold by surveillance company Facewatch, creates a biometric profile of every visitor to stores where the cameras are installed, enabling Southern Co-operative to create a “blacklist” of customers. If a customer on the list enters the store, staff are alerted.

“Our legal complaint to the Information Commissioner is a vital step towards protecting the privacy rights of thousands of people who are affected by this dangerously intrusive, privatised spying,” Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, said.

Southern Co-operative, which trades from just under 200 stores, said it would welcome any constructive feedback from the ICO.

“We take our responsibilities around the use of facial recognition extremely seriously and work hard to balance our customers’ rights with the need to protect our colleagues and customers from unacceptable violence and abuse,” Southern Co-operative said.

It said it uses the facial recognition cameras only in stores where there is a high level of crime to protect staff from known offenders and does not store images of an individual unless they have been identified as an offender.

“The purpose of our limited and targeted use of facial recognition is to identify when a known offender enters one of our stores,” it said.

“This gives our colleagues time to decide on any action they need to take, for example, asking them to politely leave the premises or escalating the incident if this is a breach of an injunction or a banning order.”

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
ISIS bride Shamima Begum wants to return to UK to become ‘voice against radicalisation’
News
Birmingham taxi driver jailed for having sex with teen after getting her drunk
News
Alcohol consumption during Covid-19 pandemic could lead to 25,000 extra deaths in England
HEADLINE STORY
Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss neck and neck after first TV debate clash
HEADLINE STORY
Rafiq ‘incredibly proud’ of Haq, Sheikh for speaking up on racism in Cricket Scotland
News
This toddler has ‘Uncombable Hair Syndrome’ which leads to dry and frizzy hair like Einstein,…
News
This Pakistani girl with neck bent at 90 degrees was treated successfully for…
News
Nearly 50% of UK women do no intense exercise: Survey
News
Unacceptable that victims and survivors of sexual offences are waiting up to five…
News
This deadly virus causes eye bleeding and kills up to a third of…
News
The governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland have been institutionally racist: Review
News
‘Overwhelming experience’: Former alcoholic and de-addiction campaigner Jaz Rai receives OBE honour from…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rugby league-Pride jersey triggers boycott by seven Manly players
ESOMAR names Dr Parves Khan as director general & CEO:…
‘Orwellian’ facial recognition cameras in UK stores challenged by rights…
Green bananas can reduce the risk of the deadly disease…
ISIS bride Shamima Begum wants to return to UK to…
Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino dies at 83