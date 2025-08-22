Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

OpenAI to set up first India office in New Delhi this year

India is a key market for ChatGPT, which launched its lowest-priced monthly plan at $4.60 earlier this week. The move aims at reaching nearly one billion internet users in the country.

​OpenAI

OpenAI is facing legal challenges in India, with publishers and news outlets accusing it of using their content without permission to train ChatGPT. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 22, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

OPENAI, the company behind ChatGPT, will open its first India office in New Delhi later this year as it expands in its second-largest market by user numbers.

The Microsoft-backed firm has been registered as a legal entity in India and has started hiring for a local team, the company said in a statement shared with Reuters on Friday.

India is a key market for ChatGPT, which launched its lowest-priced monthly plan at $4.60 earlier this week. The move aims at reaching nearly one billion internet users in the country.

OpenAI is facing legal challenges in India, with publishers and news outlets accusing it of using their content without permission to train ChatGPT. The company has denied these claims.

"Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in the statement.

Competition in India is intensifying, with Google’s Gemini and AI startup Perplexity offering plans that give many users free access to advanced features.

India has the largest student user base for ChatGPT, and weekly active users have quadrupled in the past year, according to market data shared by OpenAI on Friday.

(With inputs from Reuters)

artificial intelligencechatgptindiaopenai

Related News

Surinder Arora's firm acquires Ministry of Justice headquarters
Business

Surinder Arora's firm acquires Ministry of Justice headquarters

Sanjeev Gupta steel plants
Business

Government to take over Sanjeev Gupta’s steel plants to protect jobs

More For You

Peter Navarro

White House senior counselor for trade and manufacturing Peter Navarro speaks to reporters outside of the West Wing of the White House on August 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India is 'Maharaja in tariffs', US trade advisor says

WHITE HOUSE trade adviser Peter Navarro criticised India as being a "Maharaj" in tariffs and claimed it operated a "profiteering scheme" by using discounted Russian crude oil, as a war of words between India and the US continued to escalate.

Navarro's comments came as India’s foreign minister, S Jaishankar, said the US had asked New Delhi to help stabilise global energy markets by buying Russian oil.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tesco

Clubcard members now pay £3.85 (up from £3.60)

Getty Images

Tesco meal deals get pricier as shoppers threaten boycott over latest hike

Highlights:

  • Tesco has increased the price of its meal deal, sparking shopper anger.
  • Clubcard members now pay £3.85 (up from £3.60), while non-members pay £4.25 (up from £4).
  • Premium meal deals also rise, costing up to £6 without a Clubcard.
  • Some shoppers threaten a boycott, while others argue the deal still offers value.

Tesco raises meal deal prices

Tesco has announced a price hike on its popular meal deals, prompting criticism from shoppers and even boycott threats.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mo Chaudry

Looking ahead, Chaudry said: 'Our core strategy is centred on gyms, fitness, and wellness. Through our premium health club brand M Club and our affordable fitness chain igym, we will continue expanding across the UK.'

Mo Chaudry confirms sale of Waterworld to Looping Group in multi-million pound deal

WATERWORLD Aqua Park has been sold to European leisure operator the Looping Group in a multi-million pound deal.

The sale takes M Investment Group’s net assets beyond £110 million, with overall shareholder value now exceeding £170 million.

Keep ReadingShow less
India's Aurobindo clarifies Zentiva buyout reports as ‘premature’

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist shows a box of Prednisolone by Zentiva in Brest, western France. -(FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

India's Aurobindo clarifies Zentiva buyout reports as ‘premature’

INDIA's Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday (20) dismissed media reports suggesting it had finalised a deal to acquire Czech drugmaker Zentiva, calling the claims “premature” and added that no binding agreement has been signed.

The clarification came after The Economic Times reported that Aurobindo was the frontrunner to acquire Zentiva from US-based private equity firm Advent International in a deal valued between $5 billion and $5.5bn (around £3.95bn to £4.35bn). If confirmed, this would be the largest-ever overseas acquisition by an Indian pharmaceutical company.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK grocery inflation eases to 5 per cent in August

Britain’s food retailers have said that higher employer taxes and regulatory costs as well as increased staff wages are adding to inflationary pressure

iStock

UK grocery inflation eases to 5 per cent in August

British grocery inflation nudged down to stand at five per cent over the four weeks to 10 August, data from market researcher Worldpanel by Numerator showed on Tuesday (19), providing a little relief for consumers.

The figure, the most up-to-date snapshot of UK food inflation, compared with 5.2 per cent in last month’s report.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us