OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue claims to have slept with 1,000 men in a day, Channel 4 doc reveals a darker truth

The new documentary digs into the adult star’s controversial rise, blurred boundaries, and the backlash she now faces.

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue says she had sex with 1000 men in a day in new Channel 4 doc

Instagram/bonnie_blue_xox
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 29, 2025
Highlights:

  • Bonnie Blue, real name Tia Billinger, claims she had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours for a stunt filmed for her now-banned OnlyFans.
  • New Channel 4 documentary 1,000 Men and Me offers unfiltered access to her life, family, and motivations.
  • Despite her £1.5 million (₹17.4 crore) monthly earnings, the film exposes loneliness, backlash, and ethical concerns around her viral rise.
  • The documentary airs on Channel 4 on Tuesday, 29 July at 10pm.

British adult performer Bonnie Blue, who stunned the internet earlier this year with her claim of sleeping with over 1,000 men in a single day, is the subject of a new Channel 4 documentary that explores her rise to online infamy and the unsettling reality behind the scenes. The film, 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, charts the life of the 26-year-old OnlyFans star (real name Tia Billinger), revealing a complex portrait of a woman who’s made millions monetising outrage.

Once an office worker from Derbyshire, Bonnie now earns up to £1.5 million (₹17.4 crore) per month from explicit content, much of it shared on Fansly, after OnlyFans banned her following the viral "1,000-men" challenge. But behind the shock value, the documentary raises deeper questions about consent, exploitation, and the mainstreaming of extreme pornographic content.

 Bonnie Blue Adult star Bonnie Blue breaks silence on shocking 1000 men world recordInstagram/bonnie_blue_xox


Why did Bonnie Blue sleep with 1,000 men?

The headline-grabbing stunt, which saw Bonnie invite 1,057 men to have sex with her over 12 hours, is presented in the documentary with all its surreal logistics: 1,600 condoms, 20 tubes of lube, dozens of balaclavas, and 41 seconds per participant. Filmed with consent and security in place, Bonnie maintains it was both a personal choice and a business decision.

But as the footage plays out, the spectacle is far less glamorous than its online reputation suggests. Male participants line up like customers at a theme park, while Bonnie chews a doughnut between rounds. No STI checks, no emotional safeguards, just a camera and an audience.


What does the documentary reveal about Bonnie’s personal life?

Despite her brash persona and inflammatory quotes ("I like ‘barely legal or barely breathing’ men"), the film peels back the layers of a guarded and often isolated young woman. Bonnie lives with her videographer and employs most of her family, including her mother, who proudly supports her daughter’s career despite initial shock.

The doc captures moments of eerie calm: Bonnie doing puzzles, discussing death threats, and reflecting on a friendship circle reduced to her staff. She hasn’t left home alone in six months due to constant abuse online. “Someone will eventually throw acid at me,” she says matter-of-factly.

 Bonnie Blue Bonnie Blue reveals dark truth behind 1000 men sex marathonInstagram/bonnie_blue_xox


What impact is Bonnie Blue having on online sex culture?

Bonnie’s actions have divided public opinion and stirred fierce debate within the sex work community. Critics, including fellow OnlyFans star Sophie Rain, argue that Bonnie’s stunts are degrading and harmful, particularly for younger audiences who now encounter her clips across TikTok and Instagram.

Her support for controversial figures like Andrew Tate further muddies her image. When challenged on his misogynistic views, Bonnie shrugs off the concerns, saying women “should look in the mirror and take responsibility.” Her repeated attacks on “lazy wives” and “fat women” only deepen the sense that her content is crafted more for provocation than empowerment.

 Bonnie Blue Bonnie Blue’s 1000 men claim resurfaces as Channel 4 airs new documentaryInstagram/bonnie_blue_xox


Is Bonnie Blue a victim, villain or just a marketer?

Filmmaker Victoria Silver struggles to pin down her subject. Bonnie refuses to discuss trauma, denies being exploited, and insists she simply enjoys sex and money. Yet beneath the bravado, the film captures fleeting moments of vulnerability, including a revealing scene where her face, just off camera, slips into an expression of fatigue and boredom.


Whether Bonnie is subverting the system or feeding it is left unresolved. But one thing is clear: she’s built a brand on rage bait, and it’s working.

