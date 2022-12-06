Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Only four Afghans brought to UK since Taliban took over Kabul 

The government cites significant challenges in ensuring safe passage for those eligible for resettlement in Britain.

Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles International Airport on August 27, 2021 in Dulles, Virginia, after being evacuated from Kabul following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Only four people who left Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the country have been resettled in the UK, official figures revealed amid the criticism of London’s “cold shoulder” to Afghans who “served British interests”.

The government attributed the low number to challenges it faced in ensuring safe passage for the Afghans eligible for resettlement.

It comes against the backdrop of the UK’s Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) to resettle up to 20,000 Afghans over five years including 5,000 in the first year.

Some 6,314 refugees who are already in the UK have been granted indefinite leave to remain, the Independent reported.

Nearly 6,000 are granted visas under the Afghan Relocation Assistance Policy which aims at supporting Afghans who worked for the British army and their families.

Several Afghans who assisted the US-led Western forces in the Asian country have been at risk of reprisal from the Taliban which came to power in 2021.

At least 160 Afghans died in revenge attacks since the chaotic withdrawal of western troops in August last year, according to UN figures.

The Home Office said the UK brought more than 22,800 vulnerable Afghans to safety.

“However, the situation is complex and presents us with significant challenges, including safe passage out of the country for those who want to leave and who are eligible for resettlement in the UK,” its spokesperson told the Independent.

The shadow minister for immigration, Stephen Kinnock, said the UK was indebted to those “courageous Afghans” who served British interests in Afghanistan and it should honour its debt.

“Operation Warm Welcome has become Operation Cold Shoulder, due to the Conservative government’s toxic combination of incompetence and indifference,” the Labour MP said.

The government “must urgently clear the asylum backlog at home, while working more effectively with the UNHCR to keep the promise they made last autumn to bring vulnerable Afghans to safety,” he said.

Mary Atkinson of the campaign group Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants, “We shouldn’t allow this government to get away with its shameful abandonment of the Afghan people – we need a fully functioning Afghan resettlement scheme now.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
King Charles pays obeisance at new Gurdwara in Luton
News
This miraculous Ayurvedic remedy can help make your bones strong!
News
Charlie Mullins apologises for ‘racist’ corner shop joke after Dr Ranj Singh flagged it
News
More than 10,000 people in UK given defective knee implants
UK
Charity appeals for more donors from diverse backgrounds to save children’s lives this Christmas
News
India submits reply in Nirav Modi’s UK extradition appeal
News
UN criticises ‘factual errors’ in asylum report backed by Suella Braverman
News
Scientists say Drop the term ‘man-flu’; here’s why
UK
Netizens in south Asia ‘disgusted’ with viral British version of chicken korma
News
UK universities to woo Indian students with ‘bring your family’ offers
HEADLINE STORY
Asda to open 300 convenience stores in next four years
News
‘No point in economic reforms when we don’t have an economy: Sri Lankan…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW