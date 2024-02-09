‘One Day’: Ambika Mod reveals how she and co-star Leo Woodall got to know each other on set

The series is available to stream on Netflix.

Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall on set of One Day (Photo credit: Netflix)

By: Mohnish Singh

After winning critics and audiences’ hearts with her breakout performance in the acclaimed BBC miniseries This Is Going to Hurt, actress Ambika Mod is presently in news for her first leading role as Emma Morley in Netflix’s One Day, a TV adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestselling romance novel of the same name.

Aside from Mod, One Day also stars actor Leo Woodall in the lead role as Dexter Mayhew.

The 14-episode series follows the complicated love affair of the lead pair through the lens of the same day every year from 1988.

The synopsis reads: “Dex and Emma face squabbles and fights, hopes and missed opportunities, laughter and tears. And as the true meaning of this one crucial day is revealed, they must come to grips with the nature of love and life itself.”

During an interview with BBC, Mod, 29, opened up about how she and Woodall, 27, did not have long to build their chemistry before the team started filming the series.

This left the pair with only one option: finding ways to get to know each other on set. One way was by playing games, such as guessing each other’s favourite flavour of crisps.

That helped to overcome awkwardness when it came to filming sex scenes, Woodall said. “By the time we were doing intimate scenes, we knew each other so well that we were comfy with each other,” he told the publication.

One Day is bankrolled under Drama Republic, Universal International Studios, and Focus Features. The series is available to stream on Netflix.